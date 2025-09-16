Alexander Isak has shown his hand, so there will be a Newcastle United ‘repeat’ when he eventually looks to leave Liverpool for a European giant…

Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool were embroiled in this summer’s biggest transfer saga as the world-class striker took drastic measures to secure his desired move to the Premier League giants.

It started ugly as Isak missed Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia before the situation gradually became more toxic amid “broken promises”, bombshell statements and solo training sessions.

Even Liverpool supporters have spoken out against his poor conduct, but online and public backlash were the only consequences of his childish actions, which resulted in the 25-year-old getting exactly what he wanted.

The sagas involving Isak and Yoane Wissa will likely signal a turning point in the transfer world, as more wantaway stars will copy their actions after Marc Guehi’s professional approach reaped no rewards amid his failed deadline day move.

This does not bode well for clubs, but Isak (and Wissa) proved in the summer that they have very little influence and that player power is at an all-time high.

Isak is yet to make his debut for Liverpool as head coach Arne Slot sensibly left him out of his squad for Sunday’s narrow win over Burnley, though he will eventually ease his way into the fold and score for fun in this near-perfect Reds side.

Though as much as Isak has insisted that Liverpool was his dream club, history tells us that this is unlikely to be the case forever and his stance will change once Real Madrid and/or FC Barcelona come calling.

At such a point, ex-Liverpool player Stan Collymore has warned his former side that Isak “might well do what he has just done to Newcastle” and would supposedly face “major repercussions” the second time around.

“Liverpool fans know what Isak has done and they know he could do it again, but it is not just him who has pulled tricks like this,” Collymore told TEAMtalk with NewBettingOffers.co.uk.

“I don’t worry for Liverpool because they know that if Isak does well, two or three years down the road, he might well do what he has just done to Newcastle.

“What I would say is if he tried to do that to Liverpool, a club that is a huge global brand, then it would be much tougher for him.

“Players tend to be a little more clever when then leave a club like Liverpool and if you did what Isak has just done to get out of Newcastle with his new club, there would be major repercussions.

“Social media is an unforgiving place and even if Real Madrid did come in for him, Isak would have to be careful about how he would get another big move.”

Collymore is right to admit that Isak can ‘repeat’ his past conduct at Liverpool to seal a future transfer, because he’s now shown his hand and will throw his toys out of the pram *again* to get what he wants.

However, it is naive to think that he would face “major repercussions”, as this hints at a punishment far greater than just backlash (online or otherwise) from a club’s supporters, and this is just unrealistic in this era of such supreme player power.

The backlash he received from Newcastle supporters has been pretty heavy, but Isak has largely seemed unfazed by all of this as he’s been transfixed on joining Liverpool, and the same would happen a few years down the line when the shoe is on the other foot.