Liverpool have been tipped to fail in attempts to land a Premier League captain

Liverpool have been tipped to fail in their attempts to lure a Premier League captain on board, as an insider “can’t see” the club allowing a player they “really can’t afford to lose” to go.

The Reds’ summer has been fantastic in terms of signings. They are clearly not prepared to hope they can win the Premier League twice in a row with the same side, and have added some huge names to go back to back.

Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are the best of the six signings made at Liverpool this summer, though they are still on the hunt for more.

They have yet to sign a centre-back, and that’s one of their main aims now, given Jarell Quansah left for Bayer Leverkusen.

Interest in Brentford’s Nathan Collins emerged of late, with Liverpool said to see him as a potential alternative to Marc Guehi, who they have a long-term interest in.

It has been suggested the Bees have shown no willingness to part with the centre-back, and Football Insider‘s correspondent Pete O’Rourke has reiterated that Liverpool will struggle.

He said: “It’s a bit of a surprising link, not just because it’s Nathan Collins – he enjoyed a very good season for Brentford last year.

“There’s no doubt Liverpool are looking light at centre-back having sold Jarell Quansah, and the ongoing speculation about Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future.

“As it stands, Marc Guehi is the more likely target due to his contract situation at Crystal Palace.

“I can’t see Brentford letting Collins go, having seen so many other star players leave this summer – he’s just been made captain – I just don’t see how Brentford can afford to let him go.

“I don’t even think they would be open to selling Collins, and it does seem the player isn’t pushing for anything just yet.

“Brentford will be putting up the ‘not for sale’ signs on Nathan Collins, because they can’t really afford to lose another key player in that team.”

But Collins’ unavailability might not be a problem for Liverpool, as reports have suggested they’re going to go back in for Guehi, and Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish stating if he doesn’t pen a new deal, the defender might have to be sold.

“We’d have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately,” he said.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both.

“We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation. We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.”

READ MORE: Van Dijk makes Liverpool transfer plea as Newcastle are told to ‘move on’ from Isak