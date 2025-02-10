Van Dijk has ‘three offers to leave’ Liverpool with Dutchman ‘determined to explore a new challenge’

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has offers on the table from three European giants as his future at Anfield looks murkier by the day, according to reports.

The Reds kept their powder dry in January with Arne Slot’s side ready to make a move if a good opportunity arose but in the end nothing materialised.

Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the latter returning to Valencia on loan, remain the only signings Liverpool have made since Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of last season.

And Liverpool are doing well regardless, with Slot leading his side to top spot in the Premier League table and six points clear of second-placed Arsenal, with the Reds also boasting a game in hand.

His first season in charge could not have gone much better for Slot but he has had to deal with some off-field issues, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

There were claims earlier this week that Salah and Van Dijk had now agreed deals but Liverpool boss Slot rejected that is the case.

Slot revealed: “We have some contractual situations that you don’t probably don’t know about.

“But Trent, Mo and Virgil haven’t extended yet. So we are aware of the fact that we have to be sharp and ready for things that can happen.

“My life is mainly short term but we have so many quality people at this club that look at the longer term as well. You always have to be prepared for all the new things coming up.

“The players that don’t play a big part at the moment; will they be able to do this another year? Will they fight for their place or will they [want to] go somewhere else? So we have to be prepared for the next window and what we can do.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool captain Van Dick is ‘determined to explore a new challenge in his career, aware that this is his last big chance to sign a major contract at an elite club.’

The Dutchman has ‘three strong offers he already has on the table: Real Madrid , Bayern Munich and Juventus want to sign him, attracted not only by his quality, but also by the opportunity to sign him at zero cost.’

It is understood that Serie A side Juventus and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are ‘not far behind’ Real Madrid in the race to sign Van Dijk for nothing in the summer.

Van Dijk’s ‘departure from Liverpool seems increasingly imminent and the interest of these three European giants predicts an intense fight for his signature’.

