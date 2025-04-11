Liverpool vs West Ham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Liverpool welcome West Ham to Anfield this Sunday afternoon as they look to take a big step towards finally securing the Premier League crown (1400 GMT).

Considering the Reds are just four wins away from lifting their 20th league title, the atmosphere around Anfield has been somewhat sombre in recent weeks.

A run of three defeats in four games contributed to that, with Liverpool bowing out of the Champions League, losing the EFL Cup final and, most recently, losing just their second Premier League game of the season away at Fulham.

It didn’t take long for all the negativity to disperse after the club broke the internet on Friday morning with the announcement Mo Salah would be sticking around for two more years.

The Egyptian forward has enjoyed a stellar season and is on course for his fourth Premier League golden boot having scored 27 goals in the competition. The 32-year-old also leads the way for assists, setting up his teammates 17 times.

Having officially ended his exit rumours, Salah will now be looking to mark his latest contract with a big performance against an out-of-form West Ham side.

West Ham’s newish manager Graham Potter never really got his honeymoon period since taking over from Julen Lopetegui, winning just three of his 12 games in charge.

West Ham are in the midst of a four-match winless run, drawing 2-2 at home against Bournemouth last time out.

Potter will have to work his magic over the summer to turn things around at the London Stadium, but before he can think about his rebuild, he faces a tricky trip to Merseyside.

West Ham have lost seven of their previous eight matches with the Reds, conceding 17 goals in the last four meetings alone.

Here, we take a closer look at Sunday’s fixture, including stats, team news and match prediction.





Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

Considering Liverpool put five goals past West Ham in three of their past four encounters, it’s no surprise to see the Reds as heavy favourites.

Despite enduring their own slump in results over recent weeks, the Reds will be boosted by the Salah announcement and will be determined to take a big step towards their history making 20th title.

West Ham’s leaky defence could lead to another high-scoring encounter between these two teams. The Irons have kept just two clean sheets during Potter’s 12 match-reign. If you look back further, it’s three clean sheets in 20.

Liverpool looked rather sloppy in their 3-2 defeat to Fulham last weekend, but considering they had a full week to recuperate, we expect to see a much-improved Reds performance.

In terms of specific goalscorers, we’re sticking with Salah. West Ham are his third favourite opponents, with the Egyptian scoring 13 goals in his 17 matches against them.

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker is set to return to the starting line-up after missing the last two games through concussion.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot also confirmed Conor Bradley is ready to start after coming off the bench against Fulham to mark his first appearance in almost two months.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are both out injured for the Reds, and Slot may use Curtis Jones at right-back.

Liverpool expected line-up

Alisson – Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Mac Allister – Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz – Jota

West Ham team news

West Ham remain without long-term absentees Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville.

Antonio is likely to return to action next season, while Summerville is expected to recover from his injury within the next month.

There are also questions over Aaron Cresswell, who missed last weekend’s home clash with Bournemouth.

West Ham expected line-up

Areola – Scarles, Kilman, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka – Ward-Prowse, Alvarez – Lucas Paqueta, Soucek, Kudus – Bowen

Liverpool vs West Ham: How to watch and listen

Sunday’s fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event. The match will also be available on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go and NOW TV. Live radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.





Liverpool vs West Ham stats:

– Liverpool have lost just one of their last 57 home games against West Ham across all competitions.

– Liverpool have already beaten West Ham 5-1 in the EFL Cup and 5-0 in the Premier League this season.

– No English top-flight club has ever scored five or more goals against another team three times in the same season.

– West Ham are winless in their last four Premier League games.

– Liverpool have won 11 of 13 home league games since their last such defeat at Anfield, which came against Nottingham Forest in September.