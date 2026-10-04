Luka Modric ‘ashamed’ after England mauling on ‘catastrophic night’ for Croatian football

Croatia captain Luka Modric admits that he felt “ashamed” of his side’s performance after their 7-0 demolition at the hands of a rampant England on Saturday.

It was the first time in 20 years playing for his country that the AC Milan star had felt that way, after what was a “catastrophic night” for the home team in the Nations League encounter.

Modric, 41, was making his 205th appearance for Croatia after recently agreeing to extend his international career under returning manager Slaven Bilic.

“You can’t play football like that… we looked like we had four or five players less,” said the former Ballon d’Or winner, who helped Croatia to second and third-place finishes at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups during an incredible career.

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“It is difficult to find an explanation for such a performance without duels, fouls, aggressiveness, togetherness,” Modric added.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel ashamed after a game.”

Croatia had actually begun Bilic’s second stint in charge with a 2-1 Nations League win away to the Czech Republic that put them above England in Group A3.

However, that was followed up by a 4-1 mauling away to Spain that left the door open for Thomas Tuchel’s side to lay down a marker for the rest of the competition by sealing victory in Rijeka.

That did just that in sensational fashion and, with the top two qualifying for the latter stages, England are now in the box seat to qualify alongside Spain.

Modric rues ‘catastrophic night’ for Croatia

By the time Modric was substituted in the 57th minute, Croatia were already 5-0 down after conceding two goals from Harry Kane and one apiece from Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka.

The veteran midfielder then watched on from the sidelines as further strikes from Saka and Morgan Rogers sealed an emphatic triumph for the visitors.

“You can lose, or play against an opponent who is better – and they are right now,” added the former Tottenham and Real Madrid star.

“But in any case, losing like this and squandering the reputation we’ve built over the years is unacceptable… [it was a] catastrophic night [for Croatia].”

It does not get any easier for Croatia, who next host Spain in Split on Tuesday, and will finish their Nations League campaign with games away to England (12 November) and at home to the Czech Republic (15 November).

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“We need to pull ourselves together, stay together because a new difficult game awaits us,” said Modric, with Croatia third in the table, facing a battle to retain their status in the top tier of the Nations League.

“We have to show our true colours, that there is defiance and pride in us, desire, willingness, togetherness, these things cannot be lost overnight.”