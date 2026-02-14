Man Utd officials are set to embark on a scouting mission to the San Siro as they target two summer signings from Italy, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings over the summer with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all joining.

Ruben Amorim struggled to get the best out of the new players and his existing squad with the Portuguese coach getting sacked last month.

Since then, Michael Carrick – who joined as interim boss until the end of the season – has led Man Utd to four wins and one draw in his opening five matches.

Man Utd still haven’t decided who will be their head coach for next season but they are already pressing ahead with their transfer plans ahead of the summer.

Italian publication Tuttosport claims that Man Utd have placed ‘007 at [the] San Siro’ with a Red Devils ’emissary on a mission for the Italian derby’ between Inter Milan and Juventus on Saturday evening.

Inter Milan left wing-back Federico Dimarco and Juventus centre-back Pierre Kalulu ‘are under special observation’ from the Premier League club.

Di Marco has been in brilliant form this season for Inter with the Italian contributing five goals and 11 assists in 22 Serie A matches and Man Utd are ‘following him with great interest’.

The Italy international only has 18 months left on his deal at the San Siro but Inter ‘have no intention of letting go of one of their gems, who is considered unsellable around Viale della Liberazione’

On a potential new deal at Inter, the report adds: ‘The parties are essentially in agreement on the term. At the same time, the full-back’s impressive performances are worthwhile and deserve a salary increase commensurate with his teammates and international colleagues Bastoni and Barella. A possible salary increase to €5.5 million a year is a good way to banish the English sirens and ward off the threatening spectre of United.’

The report continues by saying that the Man Utd officials’ trip to Italy ‘will be the perfect opportunity for the Red Devils to keep an eye on another of their targets, Juventus’ Pierre Kalulu’.

Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi was sacked by Marseille earlier this week and immediately linked with the permanent jobs at Man Utd and Tottenham.

And Man Utd legend Jaap Stam reckons the Red Devils should try and bring De Zerbi to Old Trafford if they decide not to give Carrick the permanent position.

Stam told OLBG: “I’ve always said it like years ago already that I like De Zerbi very much. He plays possession-based football, he’s very good on the ball. He’s also a good man-manager.

“I think he’s also good with the players and giving them the confidence, giving them the attention what they need and not only the first starting XI but also the other players within the squad. I would be very happy if they don’t go for Carrick, that they go for him.”

