Man Utd on ‘pole’ to ‘close transfer’ for ‘new Bellingham’; Ratcliffe ‘determined’ amid Real Madrid fear

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are in ‘pole position’ in the race to sign Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe overhauled Man Utd‘s recruitment model in the summer as he recruited chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

The Red Devils had a positive summer transfer window as they spent around £180m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthis de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Man Utd also offloaded some deadwood and optimism at Old Trafford raised in the summer. Their start to the season suggests they are still far from a Premier League title challenger and more positive business needs to be done in future transfer windows.

United have also moved to acquire several up-and-coming talents in recent months and they now have their eye on Rigg.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023/24 as he made 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland and has been a key player for his boyhood club at the start of this season.

The centre-midfielder scored Sunderland’s winning goal in their 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough at the weekend and he’s being linked with Man Utd.

A report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘making the move’ for ‘the new Jude Bellingham’ and are in ‘pole position’ to sign the midfielder, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid.

‘The Spanish club, who has been keeping an eye on young talents, is reportedly considering the possibility of signing the player in the future. ‘However, Manchester United are looking to get ahead of any competition and are determined to close his signing in the next winter transfer window. ‘United already missed out on signing Jude Bellingham and do not want the same thing to happen with Rigg. ‘The Manchester club are working hard to prevent this young gem from ending up elsewhere, as happened with Bellingham, who opted to join Borussia Dortmund instead of Old Trafford and then transferred to Real Madrid, where he has shone since his arrival.’

A report from HITC claims Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is another player being looked at by Man Utd.

The Saints are winless in the Premier League but Dibling has impressed and he scored in their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.