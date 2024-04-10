Former Chelsea boss ‘seriously interested’ in Man Utd job as Romano gives update on Ten Hag future

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is ‘seriously interested’ in the Man Utd job with Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford looking inscure, according to reports.

The Red Devils had wonder strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo to thank for getting a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday with the Red Devils allowing Jurgen Klopp’s side 28 shots on their goal.

Graham Potter is ‘seriously interested in replacing Erik ten Hag’

It was a good result for Man Utd but did little help their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with fourth-placed Tottenham now 11 points ahead.

Ten Hag has come under pressure over results and performances with Rio Ferdinand describing his “style” as “kamikaze chaos football”.

It has worked in some games this season but that style will never take them to the top of the Premier League and GiveMeSport have now claimed that Man Utd have been ‘boosted in their hopes of potentially appointing Graham Potter as their next manager’.

The report adds that Potter would be ‘seriously interested in replacing Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout’ with new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘contemplating whether to make an alternation in the hot-seat in the coming months’.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down expectations of Ten Hag’s dismissal after “positive” talks with INEOS, who are set to decide on the Dutchman’s future at the end of the campaign.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United’s struggles on the pitch continue, but with Erik ten Hag I still think there’s the sense that they want to see how the season will pan out in the final weeks and then discuss internally, but I’ve always been hearing that the talks between Ten Hag and INEOS have been positive.

“Still, obviously this is a results industry, so we’ll have to see how the team reacts to recent setbacks in the coming weeks, and in general I think this is an absolutely normal process. United want to keep monitoring the situation around Ten Hag, but so far the conversations have been positive and I’m not aware of anything close in terms of discussions with other managers. We’ll still have to be patient before getting a clearer understanding of what the manager situation will look like next season at Manchester United.”

Alan Smith: I would expect to see a change there in the summer

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith expects “to see a change” of manager at Old Trafford in the summer with a “big cloud of uncertainty around” Ten Hag.

Smith told instantcasinos.com: “There’s a big cloud of uncertainty around Erik ten Hag. I don’t think the performance and result against Liverpool even papers over cracks – so much work needs to be done with that team and it doesn’t look like Ten Hag is capable of doing it.

“He’s just gone backwards at a worrying pace after a good season in his debut year, so I would expect to see a change there in the summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS coming in and having their first full summer in charge of the club.

“It’s a new chapter in Manchester United’s history. There’s just an element of chaos with them on the pitch – they’ve got players who can win you matches, but there just isn’t the structure or organisation there that there should be and that’s largely down to the manager.”

When asked who Ratcliffe should turn to if he sacks Ten Hag, Smith added: “I’ve heard for a while that Manchester United like Gareth Southgate. Whatever happens with England in Germany for the Euros, I think Southgate will step down as manager of the national team – he was close to doing it a couple of years ago and I reckon he’ll do it this summer.

“I’m unsure as to whether he would be a good fit for United – the jury’s still out about whether he can be a successful club manager, particularly with a club the size of United, but he can certainly handle it pressure-wise because there’s not much more scrutiny on anybody than being the national team manager.

“I would like to see him get the chance to be honest, considering what he’s achieved with England. Yes, there’s still question marks about his in-game management and tactics, but it would certainly be satisfying for him if he were to be offered the role and everyone would be interested to see how he gets on.”