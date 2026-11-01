Man Utd: Solskjaer makes huge claim on ‘devil’ Carrick as he reveals ‘offer’ for Old Trafford return

Club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered a verdict on Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick after he made an ‘offer’ to return.

We have ranked 53-year-old Solskjaer as United’s second-best manager post-Sir Alex Ferguson, and he was heavily linked with a potential return to Old Trafford at the start of this year.

After an unsuccessful stint at Besiktas last season, Solskjaer was in the frame to become Man Utd‘s caretaker boss after Ruben Amorim’s sacking at the start of this year.

However, Man Utd ultimately preferred Carrick, who became permanent boss after helping the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

This appointment has since backfired, though. Carrick, who was previously Solskjaer’s assistant at Man Utd, has been exposed tactically this season, and the Red Devils have only won two of their 13 games this term.

This leaves Carrick on the thinnest of ice at Man Utd, who could move past him if they suffer more disappointment in home matches against AS Roma and Aston Villa before the international break.

Despite this, Solskjaer has explained why he is still backing Carrick to succeed at Man Utd, with the current boss having the “devil in him” to thrive.

“Michael has what it takes to take that club forward,” Solskjaer told Norwegian outlet TV2.

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“I think he’s the right man.

“He understands the club, understands the fans, and knows what’s required. You don’t see that ‘devil’ in him. But it’s there, and I have it too. We are so incredibly alike.

“Perhaps not many people thought I would become a football coach, certainly not the manager of Manchester United. Many probably thought the same about Michael Carrick.

“When I spoke with United, I also spoke highly of Michael. ‘If you choose him, you’re getting a good man,’ I said. I believe he did the same for me.

“Neither of us was desperate to get the job. But we’d likely step up if they asked.”

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“I offered to step in if needed…”

Solskjaer has also shed light on his talks with Man Utd’s hierarchy at the start of this year after he “offered to step in if needed”.

“I had a good chat with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada,” Solskjaer revealed.

“We didn’t discuss contract length or anything of the sort.

“I offered to step in if needed, and I made no demands. I shared my thoughts on what is required for the club to move forward. We had one brief conversation. There were no negotiations.”

On his time in charge of United, Solskjaer added: “There were some fantastic moments, but everything has its time.

“I do miss it, yes. I could have imagined staying there forever, but life goes on. It was a very special period. Of course it was.

“It was special in many ways. Going back to the past isn’t always a good idea. Yes, I would have stepped in [in January], but I didn’t intend for it to last beyond the summer.

“It was probably time for someone else to have a go. I also feel like I have some unfinished business. Naturally, it would have been fun to have the opportunity again.”

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