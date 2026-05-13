New Arsenal 2026/27 home kit set to go on sale as prices revealed

Arsenal will launch their new home shirt on Thursday 14 May and it could be the most decorated kit in Arsenal history.

The new home shirt by Adidas will be revealed on the Arsenal website here on Thursday morning and fans will be able to buy the shirt in time for the weekend’s key title fixture against Burnley next Monday.

The kit, which will cost around £85 for adults for the standard home shirt and £120 for the authentic, player-worn version, will be the joint most expensive in Arsenal’s history after the current season home kit.

It could also be worn in Arsenal’s three final games of the season and if Arsenal were to win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City and beat PSG in the Champions League final it would temporarily make the kit the most successful shirt in Arsenal’s history averaging a trophy every one and a half games worn.

The new home kit could then feature a few extra additions for the 2026/27 because the club would be allowed to wear golden Premier League badges if they were to win the title this year. They would also be able to wear a Champions League winner logo to represent their victories in Europe’s top tournament.

Arsenal’s new home kit is designed with the club’s traditional red shirts with white sleeves. This year the white extends across the shoulders and Adidas’ three sleeve stripes are chunkier than before, using black and red alternate stripes to stand out against the shirt.

The kit features a large Adidas three stipe logo, with the Trefoil being held back for a dark blue away shirt this season.

Arsenal are not impacted by the Premier League’s ban on front of shirt betting sponsors. Emirates will remain the main sponsor and Visit Rwanda will appear on the sleeves of the 2026/27 shirts.

Fans can buy the new Arsenal kit here.