Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed how the Nottingham Forest players reacted to Ange Postecoglou replacing Nuno Espirito Santo.

The shock news came on Monday that Nuno had been sacked by the Premier League side despite a brilliant 2024/25 season at the club.

Nottingham Forest haven’t excelled yet this campaign but a win, a draw and a loss from their opening three Premier League fixtures had hardly set alarm bells ringing.

The nature of a 3-0 defeat at home to struggling West Ham was a poor result but not many expected Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis to take such drastic action.

There have been rumours that Postecoglou had competition with Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez rejecting Forest despite being among the ‘three finalists’ for the position.

The move will no doubt have come as a surprise to most of the players, not Roy Keane though, and Romano has revealed how they reacted to the news of Postecoglou replacing Nuno.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter: “In professional way. They will now speak to the new manager in order to discuss new vision from next game. Big respect for Nuno, but it’s football.”

The Daily Express claim that Postecoglou could now move for four Tottenham players in the next transfer window as he looks to put his stamp on the Nottingham Forest squad.

Radu Dragusin, who is valued at €25m on transfermarkt, Mathys Tel (€35m), Ben Davies (€6m) and Destiny Udogie (€40m) are the four players the new Nottingham Forest boss ‘could raid Tottenham’ for, with the quartet worth a total of €106m (£91.4m).

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, who is a “liker” of the former Celtic and Tottenham boss, thinks Postecoglou could succeed at Nottingham Forest but he’s warned the Australian about his personality.

Jordan told talkSPORT: “I’m a great liker of Postecoglou. I haven’t changed my view about his personality – I have changed my view about his capability.

“You look at the ridiculous way that Ange kept asking for the media to hit him with a brick – so they did – he kept on giving them the brick to throw at him.

“And then eventually produces a team that finishes 17th in the league, and scrapes by an awful Europa League final. Against anyone else, they probably would have got beaten.

“Has Ange Postecoglou’s reputation been enhanced by Spurs? I can’t say it has. And that’s coming from someone who likes the cut of his jib.”