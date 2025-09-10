According to reports, two factors ‘sealed’ Nuno Espirito Santo’s exit from Nottingham Forest as the ‘final straw’ has been revealed.

Nuno was on the exit ramp at Nottm Forest for several weeks before it was announced on Monday that he and the club have parted ways.

The former Spurs and Wolves boss did an immense job at Nottm Forest as he helped them secure survival in 2024/25, while they finished seventh and qualified for Europe last season.

However, it emerged at the start of this campaign that Nuno has fallen out with Evangelos Marinakis and Edu, with club chiefs butting heads over their recent transfer business.

It has been claimed that Nuno and Edu disagreed on who Forest should sign in the summer, with the ‘final straw’ relating to the head coach’s use of two recent signings.

According to talkSPORT, Nuno ‘leaving Luiz on the bench and only using fellow new-boy Omari Hutchinson as an 89th minute substitute’ in Nottm Forest’s 3-0 loss to West Ham before the international break ‘sealed his departure’.

The report added:

‘While acknowledging Luiz’s qualities, it is understood Espirito Santo was unhappy at not being properly consulted over the signing and felt other areas of the squad should take priority. ‘Espirito Santo also felt Edu blocked his attempts to sign his former Wolves winger Adama Traore from Fulham.’

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, meanwhile, claims Nuno “engineered his departure” for one reason.

“The more I think about it, the more I think that Nuno Espirito Santo engineered his departure so that he got paid on the way out, because I think he had reached the end of the road for various reasons,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“Maybe some of that is Edu, maybe some that is the situation with Marinakis, and the fact that Marinakis was courting other people.

“I was calling Nuno Espirito Santo a fool for making his observations [and saying] ‘what did you expect the outcome to be?’ Now, he’s not a fool, so if he is not a fool, then why did he do it? He did it, I believe, to engineer an outcome which is potentially…’if you don’t like it Nuno then why don’t you resign?’

“If he resigns then he’s going to get himself in a situation where he doesn’t get paid. If he engineers the situation where he gets fired because there was a whole raft of things going on and he doesn’t want to work in that environment…he gets paid.

“I think there was an element of that going on.”