According to reports, Nottingham Forest chief Evangelos Marinakis was ‘furious’ at Nuno Espirito Santo for two reasons before sacking the head coach.

On Monday night, it was confirmed that Nottm Forest have sacked head coach Nuno as the club posted a brief statement on their website.

The club said: ‘Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

‘The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.

‘As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.’

Nuno has done a great job since replacing Steve Cooper at the end of 2023 as he guided Nottm Forest to Premier League safety in 2023/24, while they were a surprise package in 2024/25 to finish 7th and qualify for Europe.

Despite this, Nuno’s position at Nottm Forest had become untenable amid fallouts with Marinakis and Edu, with Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett claiming the club’s owner was left ‘furious’ at the head coach on two occasions.

Dorsett said on X: “Marinakis furious with Nuno over the two v public criticisms from his manager.

“Meeting Nuno wanted with the owner to discuss the future never happened.

“Instead Marinakis has decided the club needs a new start. Glasner, Iriola, Pochettino and Silva are all very much admired. #nffc.”

He later added: “I’ve been told no one has yet been lined up to replace Nuno, but Marinakis wants to move quickly.

“Oliver Glasner, Andoli Iriola, Mauricio Pochettino and Marco Silva are all widely admired by the Forest hierarchy. #nffc.”

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, meanwhile, has named former Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as another contender to replace Nuno, with him “one of the early frontrunners”.

Former Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has also been heavily linked with a potential return to the Premier League after leaving Fenerbahce, though Crook has indicated that he is unlikely to join Forest amid one ‘issue’.

Crook said on X: “Ange Postecoglou one of the early front runners to replace Nuno at #NFFC.

“Marco Silva also admired by the hierarchy there and Jose Mourinho another option, although I understand Edu and Marinakis want a more progressive playing style, which was one of the issues with Nuno.”