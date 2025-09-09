Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has explained why he has decided to replace Nuno Espirito Santo with Ange Postecoglou.

Nuno has been on the exit ramp for several weeks as it’s emerged that he has fallen out with Nottm Forest chiefs Marinakis and Edu.

Under Nuno, Forest surpassed all expectations as he guided them to Premier League safety in 2023/24, while they were a surprise package in 2024/25 to finish seventh and earn European qualification.

Despite this, it has felt like it would be only a matter of time before Nuno and Nottm Forest part ways and with the relationship between the head coach and Marinakis beyond repair, his exit was announced on Monday night.

‘Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach,’ the club confirmed in a statement.

‘The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.

‘As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.’

Following Nuno’s exit, Nottm Forest were linked with Jose Mourinho, Marco Silva and Oliver Glaser, though it quickly emerged that they had settled on Postecoglou and his appointment on a two-year deal was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Marinakis has subsequently revealed three reasons behind the appointment of the former Spurs boss amid his ability to win trophies, his “experience of coaching teams at the highest level” and “desire to build something special”.

“We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” Marinakis said in an interview for Forest’s official website.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.

“Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.”