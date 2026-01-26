Granit Xhaka? Martin Zubimendi? Rayan Cherki? Nahhh, Leeds’ Anton Stach is in fact the Premier League signing of the season.

A £17m arrival from Hoffenheim, Stach made it three Premier League assists to go with his three goals in his debut season for Leeds in the 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday, in a display to demonstrate once again that in his first campaign in the English top flight he’s about as suited to its infamous rigours as any midfielder could possibly be.

Having played at the base of Leeds’ midfield, as a box-to-box player and – as was the case at the Hill Dickinson Stadium – as a more attacking option this season, the 27-year-old has a bit of everything.

His assist was a great example of arguably his best attribute – the desire to run in behind defences and the quality to make it count when he gets there.

After flicking the ball over a challenge to Jayden Bogle he followed his pass, got the ball back from the full-back on the right and played a low first-time cross into the box, which fell for James Justin to finish. It was nothing particularly special – functional almost – but midfielders willing to make those bursts beyond remain a strange rarity.

Having the energy to do that is key, just as that energy is so important for individual and team success in the Premier League. Stach’s got it in abundance, and manages to ally that with a cool head at the crucial moment to produce what’s required.

He’s scored stunning free-kicks against Wolves and Crystal Palace, and jinked inside Liverpool defenders after a superb touch in the box to score in the 3-3 draw last month, in what was a near faultless display against the reigning champions.

Towering over most of his opponents at 6ft4 does him no harm in this age of set pieces and Premier League giants, and there’s little doubt he qualifies for ‘good touch for a big man’ status, as he proved on Monday with one particularly delightful delicious flick to Brendan Aaronson.

MORE LEEDS COVERAGE ON F365

* Premier League prize money table predicted as Carrick earns Manchester United £7.9m

* Every Premier League club’s revelation of the season features Calafiori and The New Mbappe

* Leeds United make ‘first bid’ for Premier League star after £26m is rejected for Serie A man

Leeds fans could have been forgiven for thinking they were signing a midfield battler when he arrived in the summer, certainly on the basis of his own reasoning for being suited to the league.

“My style of play, I would say I am an aggressive player,” he said at his unveiling. “I am good in duels. I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents and it would be good for the Premier League. Now we will see, I will try my best.”

He is all of those things but also so much more, and while Leeds fans will be delighted, they will also be well aware of the risk of a bigger fish coming along to snap him up should he continue to perform at such an outstanding level.

Premier League signing of the season? No summer addition has a higher WhoScored rating than Stach’s 7.12. But sshhhh.