Six Premier League players who could be shifted to Saudi Arabia before the transfer window shuts

The end of the transfer window is just a couple of weeks away and that usually means it’s time for unfancied players to end up on the Saudi scrapheap.

The closer the deadline gets, the greater the chance of a last-resort move that a trapped player might otherwise not have made.

And with the Saudi transfer window closing on September 10 (nine days later than England), it can make a last-ditch escape more realistic.

Here are six Premier League players who might be shifted to Saudi Arabia before the deadline.

Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

Reijnders looked every inch a solid signing for Manchester City when he arrived from AC Milan last summer, but things took a turn for the worse. And badly.

His last Premier League goal was in January and that ‘last’ is about to change in meaning from merely the most recent to the absolute last.

City are selling the Dutch midfielder to Al-Qadsiah, where he’ll be managed by Brendan Rodgers.

They’re making a profit on him too, despite his downturn in form. How do they do it?

Pedro Neto (Chelsea)

Chelsea love a Saudi sale. It was Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy in 2023, a never-used Angelo Gabriel in 2024 and Joao Felix in 2025.

Now the noise is around Neto and his chances of becoming an Al Hilal player.

Since his 2024 move from Wolves, Neto has flattered to deceive on the wing for Chelsea. The fact he could be ending up in Saudi Arabia pretty much sums that up – although, in contrast, he has been linked with Manchester City too.

Chelsea want to squeeze as much money as possible out of any sale of Neto, and that points to a rich Saudi club becoming a more viable destination. Elliot Anderson aside, City don’t overspend that much.

That Chelsea squad is massive and needs trimming urgently. As any panic sets in, Neto could be Saudi-bound.

He might not be the only one from Chelsea, either. Take your pick. We’ll suggest…

David Datro Fofana (Chelsea)

… because that’s five loan spells he’s had now and we have no idea what else the answer could be for him.

He couldn’t score for Strasbourg during his last loan, so that should cross off Chelsea’s other common escape hatch.

The problem with Fofana is that even the Saudi league might be above him. When it comes to rumours surrounding the Middle East, he was linked with the slightly inferior Qatari league in January.

But there must be a taker out there somewhere for him.

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

What now for Martinez? Not a Juventus move, that’s for sure. And with Zion Suzuki coming in as Aston Villa’s new number one, Martinez is stuck.

This is the kind of situation that the Saudi Pro League resolves. Would one of the world’s best goalkeepers be willing to go there? It remains to be seen, but at 33 it’s not out of the question.

At this stage of the window, it can’t be out of the question.

Talk of Martinez being the absolute best in the world always felt like hyperbole. But he is definitely too good to be sitting on a bench. This isn’t 2010s Arsenal anymore.

Most clubs should have their goalkeeping departments sorted by now. The squad builders in Saudi Arabia aren’t as fussy, though, and might have to come to Martinez’s rescue.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

And Martinez might not be the only Villa player bound for Saudi Arabia.

There have been some murmurs about Watkins heading to Al Hilal, although it sounds like one with a few moving parts.

Watkins would be a replacement for Karim Benzema at Al Hilal. But Karim Benzema hasn’t left Al Hilal yet.

We’re taking the claims of Watkins agreeing to go to Saudi Arabia with a pinch of salt for now, but Villa continue to be linked with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and have seemingly unearthed one of England’s next best strikers with Brian Madjo.

Watkins suffered a drop in form last season before reclaiming some credit and ending the campaign with his second-best goal return in a Villa shirt.

But at 30, signs of decline might return for Watkins. If Villa get a chance to cash in while his stock is still relatively high, it might make business sense.

And as one of the clubs most peeved by PSR/FFP/acronym of your choice, Villa begrudgingly have to make decisions that make business sense.

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

We all assumed we’d seen the last of Grealish in a Manchester City shirt, but Enzo Maresca had other ideas when bringing him on in the Community Shield.

We’d still be surprised if it lasted much longer, though. Grealish benefited from escaping City last summer on loan for Everton, only to see his time there curtailed by injury.

Fit again, Grealish is now in a race against time to get himself locked in for the season with a new club if he isn’t part of Maresca’s long-term plans.

Everton may well try again, but whether they can meet City’s demands is up for question.

City could show them some goodwill and help them out with a deal, but why would they if a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia comes in?

It’s all hypothetical at this stage, and you’d imagine Grealish – having shown signs of proving himself in the Premier League again last season – wouldn’t be too sold on the idea.

But money talks and City, as they’re showing with Reijnders, are one of the clubs who most know how to take advantage of the Saudi market for sales.

Never say never.

READ: Reijnders joins most expensive XI who only lasted one season in the Premier League