Morgan Rogers, Jeremy Jacquet and Zion Suzuki are among the best Premier League signings of the season

We are only eight matches into the 2026/27 Premier League season, but it’s never too early to rank the best signings of the campaign.

Leeds United and Aston Villa have two representatives each in our top 10, but there is no place for Manchester City’s £116million man Elliot Anderson, who narrowly misses out.

Without further ado, here are our top 10 signings of the season so far.

10) Ezri Konsa (Arsenal)

Tenth place was between four players who were very difficult to separate, but Konsa just edges out Anderson, Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa) and Julio Enciso (Ipswich).

Despite being widely regarded as a very good player, there were initial doubts over Arsenal spending £51million on a 28-year-old (now 29). Unfortunately, that’s just what a player of his calibre costs these days.

Konsa has slotted seamlessly into an excellent Gunners defence, maintaining last season’s standards as he fills the void left by the injured William Saliba.

When Saliba returns, we may see Konsa move to right-back, a position he has previously played for both England and Aston Villa, with Jurrien Timber not quite up to the required pace yet and currently second-choice to Ben White.

9) Zion Suzuki (Aston Villa)

Replacing key figures has become an annual occurrence for Villa, and there may not have been a bigger figure in their dressing room than World Cup winner Emi Martinez, who was replaced by Japanese goalkeeper Suzuki during the summer transfer window.

Suzuki was poised to join European champions Paris Saint-Germain before that move fell through and, with Martinez bound for Chelsea, Villa swooped in to sign the 24-year-old from Parma for a very reasonable £25.6million.

He has looked safe as houses in the Villa goal, which is a welcome contrast to Martinez, who was imposing and experienced, but also quite erratic and increasingly error-prone.

8) Konstantinos Tzolakis (Hull)

Tzolakis’ first few weeks in the Premier League are perhaps doing a bit of heavy lifting here, but he has shown so much ability in a Hull City shirt. If the Tigers avoid relegation, it feels inevitable that we will look back on the Greek goalkeeper’s performances as one of the biggest reasons why.

7) Antonio Silva (Bournemouth)

It’s hard to ignore Gradient’s highest-rated Premier League player aged 22 or under in 2026/27.

Bournemouth’s new centre-back has made 59 clearances, a tally bettered only by Bobby Thomas (Coventry) and Tarik Muharemovic (Leeds), while he also ranks sixth for aerial duels won (32) this season.

6) Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)

Living up to a £117million price tag is impossible for the vast majority of footballers, but Rogers is doing about as well as anyone could have expected so far.

He got off to a flying start in blue, registering a goal involvement in each of his first four Premier League matches, on top of producing a hat-trick of assists in 45 minutes against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

5) Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa)

The most underrated player in the Premier League? Certainly the most underrated striker.

Jackson has been a brilliant addition, doing an excellent job of filling the void left by Ollie Watkins. He just works so well under Unai Emery.

4) Luka Vuskovic (Brighton)

Tottenham really c*cked up by letting Vuskovic leave, especially after signing two different centre-backs in the summer, spending £52million on Jan Paul van Hecke and bringing in Marcos Senesi on a free transfer.

Vuskovic was sold for £6million less than Van Hecke cost Spurs and it probably won’t age as a great piece of business. We’re not saying Van Hecke is a bad player by any means, but Vuskovic is already very good and has a ridiculously high ceiling.

He has started brilliantly in Brighton’s defence and an £80million-plus transfer feels inevitable. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool will all come calling, we’re convinced.

3) James Trafford (Leeds)

A signing so good that we put him in our signings of the season feature before the deal was actually completed. That’s just one of many examples of how crazy we can be at times.

Trafford could easily be even higher than third right now, but the bigger question is: what does he do better, stop goals from going in or conduct post-match interviews?

2) Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk has a new Frenchman alongside him in the heart of Liverpool’s defence, but this one is far more consistent and already looks extremely reliable despite being only 21 years old, six years younger than Ibrahima Konate.

It helps a centre-back when he joins a ball-dominant side that is probably the third-best team in the country, but that should not take anything away from the start Jacquet has made at Anfield.

The scary part? He’ll only get better. And better. And better.

1) Tarik Muharemovic (Leeds)

The signing of the season so far is Leeds centre-back Muharemovic, who arrived from Sassuolo for a fee of just over £34million.

He has looked completely at home in the Premier League, which is even more impressive when you consider he is only 23 years old.

Like Vuskovic, the Bosnia international seems destined for a big-money move in the future and, with the way he’s playing this season, it could come as early as next summer.

READ MORE: Arsenal debutant and ‘much better’ £25.7m summer signing among players who took Carabao chance