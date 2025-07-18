Real Madrid are said to be keen to bring Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to let three players go this summer in order to raise the funds needed to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Argentine is ‘very popular’ amongst Real Madrid management and they are ‘convinced that he would be a key player in dominating the midfield in the coming years.” They also state that the thinking is Fernandez could be the successor to Toni Kroos after the German retired last year.

However, to prise him away from Chelsea is expected to cost a significant amount with the publication suggesting the London club would not let him go for anything less than €130m. Chelsea paid Benfica £106.8m in 2023, making him the club’s most expensive signing.

To raise that money, Madrid are reportedly willing to let Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and Fran García leave this summer, a trio they hope could raise €150m in transfer fees.

On Camavinga, they say he has “lost prominence” while Rodrygo “hasn’t been convincing this season.” The Brazilian has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs already this summer.

Liverpool are the latest club rumoured to be interested in the 24-year-old Brazilian as talkSPORT suggests he could be an “eye-catching” replacement should Luis Diaz leave.

Arsenal are another club said to be interested in the winger and Caught Offside reports Real Madrid have set an asking price of €100m for the player. The Gunners though will ‘test the waters’ with a bid closer to €80m.

But even if Madrid were able to shift those three, there is still no guarantee that Fernandez would move as Enzo Maersca sees him as a key part of his team.

The Chelsea boss was full of praise for the midfielder after the London side beat PSG in the Club World Cup final.

“We are extremely happy with Enzo, not just in the final, but throughout the whole season,’ Maersca said,

“He played in a different position on Sunday. We tried to prepare for the match thinking that the result was going to be good and things were going to go well, and that’s what I felt on the day.”

Chelsea are also looking to bring in more players before the Premier League begins next month and the latest rumoured target is Morgan Rogers.

Despite the Aston Villa midfielder reportedly being not for sale, talkSPORT suggest Chelsea will offer a swap deal that sees Nicholas Jackson go the other way.

Jackson previously played under Villa viss Unai Emery while both were at Villarreal in 2021.

