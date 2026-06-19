Co-hosts Mexico have won Group A at the 2026 World Cup after beating South Korea 1-0 in Guadalajara on Friday morning.

Another goalkeeping error at the tournament proved decisive, as Luis Romo’s finish after Kim Seung-gyu fumbled the ball gave Mexico the three points needed to top their group with a game to spare.

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While the South Korean goalkeeper cost his side, Mexico’s Raul Rangel ensured Mexico held on to all three points with an incredible late double save to deny Cho Gue-sung and Yang Hyun-jun.

It was a difficult evening for South Korea in a raucous atmosphere at Akron Stadium, with the proverbial 12th man helping Mexico get over the line.

More to follow…