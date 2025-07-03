RIP Diogo Jota as Liverpool fans joined by rivals in tribute

Tributes have begun to arrive into the Football365 Mailbox after the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

We will add more as they come in; send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com as transfers suddenly seem a whole lot less important.

This means more

I think I’ve just learned the depth of the emotional connection we have as fans with these lads. RIP Diogo.

Paul (LFC, London)

…Just heard the horrific news about Diogo Jota

No words really. Just puts all this transfer/rivalry nonsense in to some perspective.

Just married, three kids and his whole life ahead of him.

Gutted.

RIP Diogo Jota, YNWA

Al – LFC and football in general

…Thousands of people in Europe die in vehicle related incidents every year. They don’t know me and I don’t know them. I’m unaffected by their deaths and while I can acknowledge the tragedy of a family left behind and the waste of a life I don’t carry any of the weight.

Diogo Jota didn’t know me and I didn’t know him. I knew fragments about his life and I saw him play for Liverpool countless times. Does the sum of that familiarity materially change how I should feel about his death compared to others?

I don’t know. But boy this hit me hard this morning. Liverpool FC is a thread through time, connecting me to friends and family. Beyond the football itself it is a totem pole, a constant. Something I care about and Jota cared for it too. So we may be strangers but I am grateful for his commitment to something that means so much to me.

Thank you, Jota.

TM

No tribalism, just love

I’m sure you will get countless emails, especially from Liverpool fans, about the devastating loss of Diogo Jota.

It is moments like these that you realise that football, with all its partisan ways, actually is a game that brings us all together. He got married 4 days ago and has 3 children, I cannot even imagine what his wife is going through. He died with his brother, so his parents have lost 2 children. The pain is almost inconceivable.

There will no doubt be some ghoulish people who will take some sick pleasure on social media to say some reprehensible things, and my advice is to ignore them. They are not worth it.

Liverpool as a club have always portrayed themselves as a family, and I’m sure they will rally around Jota’s family in a wonderful way. I wish the fans of Liverpool and the Jota family all the care in the world. This is a terrible day for them all.

And I say this as an Arsenal fan, a club he loved to score against.

John Matrix AFC