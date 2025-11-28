Sky battling illegal football streaming with £6 TV deal for Black Friday

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Sky has dropped the cost of watching Premier League football amid fan backlash over the cost of streaming.

The price of watching football has spiralled in recent years with fans forced to subscribe to multiple streaming services to watch every tournament.

Sky has responded to the increase in pirate streams by cutting the price of its Sky Sports package to the lowest price ever for Black Friday and it comes with a 43-inch TV for just £6 a month extra.

Sky is offering the bundle that includes all of its football channels and an ultra-thin 4K, HDR TV for a combined price of £41 a month and it includes all standard Sky channels and a Netflix subscription.

The bundle usually costs £36 without the Sky Glass Air TV included, which means it costs just £6 a month to buy the TV alongside Sky Sports.

A rolling monthly contract with access to all Sky Sports usually costs £33 a month but has been reduced to £27 in the Black Friday sale.

Elsewhere a bundle deal for Sky’s standard channels, Netflix and Sky Sports in UHD has been reduced from £41 a month to £36 a month.

Sky has the rights to the majority of English Premier League and Women’s Super League matches. It increased the number from 128 to 215 Premier League matches for the current season and every EFL fixture via its Red button service.

It is the service with the most games available for UK fans. TNT holds the rights to one Premier League game per week in the early Saturday slot, as well as Champions League, Europa League and Conference League fixtures.

TNT can be added to Sky packages or via Amazon subscriptions on a monthly basis here.

Other sports are also split between the major networks, with Sky holding the rights to the F1 season while TNT broadcasts rugby union games from the Gallagher Premiership.

You can see all of the Sky Sports deals here.