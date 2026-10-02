Tottenham offered AC Milan duo in tempting double January deal

Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign two familiar names from AC Milan in January, and Spurs are already formulating plans for a winter window assault.

Spurs entered the international break rock bottom of the Premier League, with their gigantic summer spend yet to yield any tangible improvements.

Huge money was spent on the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Savio, but familiar deficiencies in both defence and attack have resulted in Tottenham going win-less in the league so far.

Improvements are inevitable, one would think, given the calibre of player Tottenham have signed. But to ensure Spurs don’t slip into a fight to avoid relegation for a second successive season, more reinforcements in the market are on the horizon.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Spurs already putting focus on the winter window, and an intriguing opportunity has been put to the north London club.

Tottenham offered AC Milan pair

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed AC Milan have offered two players to Spurs – Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Tomori, 28, and Loftus-Cheek, 30, are both out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Milan don’t intend to offer either players new deals, meaning the January window represents their last hope of collecting fees.

Of course, the ex-Chelsea pair will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements leading to summer moves once they enter the final six months of their deals on January 1.

However, if Spurs are still languishing down near the wrong end of the table in the winter, the club may determine January moves are essential to give the club a better chance of beating the drop.

Tomori plays at centre-back where Tottenham made major changes to their ranks over the summer.

Cristian Romero, Luka Vuskovic and Kevin Danso departed, while Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Tosin Adarabioyo arrived.

Loftus-Cheek is a central midfielder and of the pair, his arrival would appear to be the least sense.

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In a season in which Tottenham are already out of the League Cup and have no European football, Roberto De Zerbi can already call upon an abundance of midfielders.

Tonali, Fernandes, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are already in situ.

Tottenham aren’t the only Premier League side to have been offered the chance to sign Loftus-Cheek and Tomori.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City are another who’ve been contacted, as have Newcastle, Everton, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Fulham.

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