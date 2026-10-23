Tottenham respond after best player sours on De Zerbi and pushes to leave

The best player at Tottenham has already lost faith in Roberto De Zerbi and his project, and Spurs have responded amid claims he could wind up at Real Madrid or Barcelona for a world-record fee.

If quizzing 1,000 people on who the best player at Tottenham is right now, some way say £100m new boy, Sandro Tonali, while others might choose Micky van de Ven.

But if the football we witnessed over the summer is anything to go by, the honour belongs to Pedro Porro.

The right-back has been a creative force from deep for several years at Spurs, but with Spain at the World Cup, he showcased how high his levels really are.

Porro was Spain’s starter at right-back and not only did he win the World Cup, but he was also named in the team of the tournament.

Porro will have a major role to play in determining whether Tottenham can surge up the table and qualify for Europe this season, though there are suggestions this campaign may be his last in north London.

Pedro Porro loses faith in Tottenham project – report

Football Insider recently brought news of the 27-year-old losing faith in the project at Spurs. That’s despite Porro only just signing a new and improved contract in June.

The report stated: ‘Sources say that at this stage of his career, the defender is keen to play at the highest possible level and compete for honours, something he no longer feels is achievable with Spurs.’

They added: ‘Porro only penned a new deal with the Lilywhites in the summer, but he has quickly lost faith in the project at the club.’

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news on October 15 of Real Madrid and Barcelona both weighing up moves for Porro.

FI noted Porro would ‘jump’ at the opportunity to join either of those sides.

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Tottenham react to Porro exit talk

But per a fresh update from Football Insider and their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, Spurs are not overly concerned about Porro’s apparent desire to leave.

They stated Tottenham are ‘relaxed’ about the mounting interest from Spain’s big two in Porro. Furthermore, Tottenham have no desire whatsoever to sell the player in January.

As such, the hope at Spurs appears to be an uptick in results over the course of the campaign will convince Porro to abandon his dreams of signing for Real or Barca and remain in situ.

If Porro remains steadfast in his desire to join one of LaLiga’s big two, FI noted Tottenham will slap a ‘big price tag’ on the player to protect their asset.

TEAMtalk previously revealed Tottenham value Porro at £75m, which would represent a world record fee for right-backs.

At present, the most expensive right-back transfer of all time remains Achraf Hakimi by way of his £57m switch to PSG in 2021.

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