World Cup records of every team qualified for 2026 tournament

As teams qualify for the 2026 World Cup, we will bring you their records at the big tournament, starting with the seven who have already booked their place.

World Cup record of United States (USMNT)

Previous World Cup appearances: 11

Last World Cup appearance: 2022

Overall World Cup record (W-D-L): 9-8-20

Best result: Semi-finalists 1930

Qatar 2022: Round of 16

Eleven of the 16 World Cup host cities are in the USA, who on home soil will be bidding to go beyond the round of 16 for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in 2002.

World Cup record of Mexico

Previous World Cup appearances: 17

Last World Cup appearance: 2022

Overall World Cup record (W-D-L): 17-15-28

Best result: Quarter-finalists 1970, 1986

Qatar 2022: Group stage

Co-hosts Mexico’s run of seven straight last-16 World Cup exits came to an end in Qatar when they failed to get beyond the group stage.

World Cup record of Canada

Previous World Cup appearances: 2

Last World Cup appearance: 2022

Overall World Cup record (W-D-L): 0-0-6

Best result: Group stage 1986, 2022

Qatar 2022: Group stage

World Cup record of Argentina

Previous World Cup appearances: 17

Last World Cup appearance: 2022

Overall World Cup record (W-D-L): 47-17-24

Best result: Winners 1978, 1986, 2022

Qatar 2022: Winners

The defending champions were the first South American team to seal their place at the 2026 event, where they will bid for a fourth global title.

World Cup record of New Zealand

Previous World Cup appearances: 2

Last World Cup appearance: 2010

Overall World Cup record (W-D-L): 0-3-3

Best result: Group stage 1982, 2010

Qatar 2022: DNQ

The only unbeaten team at the 2010 World Cup after being eliminated in the group stage with three draws. New Zealand are perhaps the biggest single beneficiaries of the World Cup’s expansion, with Oceania now for the first time guaranteed a direct qualifier rather than relying on a play-off place. Barring a huge shock, that qualifier will almost always be New Zealand unless and until Australia come crawling back.

World Cup record of Japan

Previous World Cup appearances: 7

Last World Cup appearance: 2022

Overall World Cup record (W-D-L): 7-6-12

Best result: Round of 16 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022

Qatar 2022: Round of 16

Japan haven’t missed a World Cup since qualifying for their first finals at France 98, but have never made it beyond the first knockout round.

World Cup record of Iran

Previous World Cup appearances: 6

Last World Cup appearance: 2022

Overall World Cup record (W-D-L): 3-4-11

Best result: Group Stage 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022

Qatar 2022: Group stage

This will be Iran’s seventh World Cup appearance but they are still yet to play a single knockout game having been eliminated at the group stage every time they’ve reached the finals.