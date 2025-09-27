Brentford v Man Utd predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Manchester United rock up to Brentford for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, with hope in their hearts that they’ve finally turned the umpteenth corner.

We all know they haven’t, especially as United have only won once in the last four visits to the Gtech Community Stadium, but it’s fun to see the hope in their eyes.

Neither Brentford or Manchester United have been bothered by Carabao Cup or European adventures this midweek. The Bees because they knocked Aston Villa out of the third round last week, and Manchester United because they finished 15th last season, well out of the European places, and were knocked out of the cup by League Two Grimsby. Sorry to go into detail there United fans.

United, and former Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, arrive in west London with a 2-1 win over Chelsea under their belts and plenty of renewed optimism about the way they played, although the Blues keeper getting sent off within the first five minutes played a big part of that.

Seventeenth-placed Brentford already lurk around the positions that most people expected to see them in at the start of the season.

However, their ‘who is dis guy’ manager Keith Andrews is unbeaten at home from his first three games at the Gtech. A league and cup win over Aston Villa, and a last-gasp draw with Chelsea. It’s away from home they’ve struggled, and the poor 3-1 defeat to Fulham last time out will have hurt.

The last time these two sides met in May they played out a 4-3 corker, although United fans will not want to remember how they fell apart to be 4-1 down before staging a late fightback. They’ll also want to forget a 4-0 thrashing in August 2022, three visits ago.

If United can get over the line here it will be the first time they’ve recorded back-to-back league wins while Amorim has been at the club, and if you whisper it that might just happen.

Brentford team news

Andrews’ Bees are looking in rude health with only Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma battling their way back to full fitness.

Dango Ouatarra could be drafted into attack to replace Kevin Schade, while Andrews may be tempted to tinker with his back five after it came unstuck against Fulham.

Brentford predicted line-up:

Brentford (5-3-2): Kelleher – Kayode, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins, Lewis-Potter – Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard – Schade, Thiago

Manchester United team news

Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez are still on the injury list ahead of the Brentford game, while Casemiro will serve out a suspension for his red card against Chelsea.

Kobbie Mainoo could get the nod to replace Casemiro, and Amorim will have to weigh up whether the returning Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha return to the starting line-up.

Altay Bayindir is expected to continue in goal despite the pressure to give Senne Lammens his debut.

Man Utd predicted line-up

Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Bayindir – de Ligt, Maguire, Shaw – Mazraoui, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dorgu – Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

How to watch and listen

Brentford vs Manchester United will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting ahead of the 1230pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through Discovery+, while talkSPORT will have live commentary for UK listeners.

Brentford v Manchester United stats

– Over 2.5 goals has landed in six of the last eight head-to-head meetings

– Over 2.5 goals has landed in United’s last three league games.

– Four of Brentford’s five league games have seen at least three goals scored.

– Both teams have scored in the last four

– Man United have won three of the last five against Brentford

– Brentford winless in last three league games, and no clean sheet in all competitions from last four

– Man Utd have won once in last four at Brentford

– Brentford have conceded 10 goals in their opening five Premier League matches, the largest amount of any season at the same stage

– Brentford are unbeaten at home (W1, D2)

Brentford v Manchester United predictions

This is a goal-heavy fixture with over 2.5 goals landing in six of the last eight encounters between the two sides. There were seven scored the last time they met at the Gtech in May.

Man Utd have only failed to score against Arsenal and Manchester City, and there’s been at least three goals scored in United’s last four games across all competitions.

Brentford are leaky, having let in eight in the last four, but they are on target at the other end having scored in every game this season.

Combining both teams to score and over 2.5 goals will give you some better odds.

All eyes will be on former Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who has impressed the United faithful in the handful of appearances he has made for his new side.

He has two goals already and while it may be tempting to stick him down for a goal against his old club, shots are a more likely success route.

He has registered a shot on target in four of his last five league games, and is averaging three shots per game.

The Cameroon international will be fired up for this one so stick your neck out for over two shots on target against the Bees.