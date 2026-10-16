Brighton v Crystal Palace: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After both sides played in Europe in midweek, Brighton and Crystal Palace now face each other in this season’s first instalment of the so-called M23 Derby.

Brighton secured a comfortable 4-0 win at home to FK Kauno Zalgiris in the Europa Conference League, while Palace lost 3-2 away at Lyon in the Europa League.

The Seagulls are also flying in third place in the Premier League with 13 points from their opening six games, and Palace are currently nine places below them with seven points.

Brighton v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Brighton v Crystal Palace kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, October 18 at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton v Crystal Palace how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will provide full match commentary.

Brighton team news

Pascal Struijk was sent off in the 2-0 win over Sunderland, but his red card has been overturned following an appeal, and the centre-back is expected to partner Luka Vuskovic.

Jack Hinshelwood marked his return from injury with a goal against FK Kauno Zalgiris, while Georginio Rutter registered two goals and an assist on his first start since August.

But they may both have to settle for a place on the bench against Palace, with Chema Andres set to start in midfield and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the line.

Ibrahim Osman came off with cramp after registering two assists in the Conference League victory, but should still be available for selection.

Mats Wieffer (knee) and Yankuba Minteh (leg) are nearing a return to action, although this game will come a bit too soon for them.

Kaouru Mitoma is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season, while Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson are long-term absentees.

Femi Azeez and Zadok Yohanna are also unlikely to be involved against Palace, with Fabian Hurzeler revealing that the two summer signings need time to adapt to Brighton’s training methods.

Crystal Palace team news

Dean Henderson has missed Palace’s last five games in all competitions with a foot injury, with Walter Benitez starting between the sticks.

The club captain will face a late fitness test to decide if he can return against Brighton, while Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ben Chilwell and Takehiro Tomiyasu will also need to be assessed before kick-off.

Axel Disasi started against Lyon, but the centre-back won’t be available this weekend as he is serving the last game of a three-match domestic ban.

Chadi Riad is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, so Jefferson Lerma is expected to fill in at centre-back once again.

Ismalia Sarr made his first start of the season against Lyon, but the winger may drop back to the bench here as Palace carefully manage his minutes following his recent return from injury.

Brighton v Crystal Palace odds

Brighton have home advantage and are the 11/20 favourites to secure all three points in the M23 derby.

Palace are 5/1 to beat the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium for the third season in a row, while The Draw is 18/5.

Brighton are 11/10 to end the 2026/27 Premier League season in the top five, and Palace are 16/5 to secure a top-10 finish.

Brighton v Crystal Palace prediction

Palace have the upper hand in this fixture over the last two seasons, winning three and drawing one of the last four Premier League meetings against Brighton.

But this game presents the Seagulls with a brilliant opportunity to get their first win over their rivals since February 2024.

Brighton have made a brilliant start to the season and are currently the top scorers in the Premier League with 18 goals, while they’ve also netted eight goals in the Conference League and three goals in the Carabao Cup.

Hurzeler’s free-scoring side should have plenty of joy against a Palace defence that have conceded 12 goals in their opening six Premier League games.

Palace have also failed to find the back of the net in two of their three away games in the league this season, while Brighton have only conceded one goal at the Amex in all competitions in 2026/27.

Brighton have kept a clean sheet in home wins over Aston Villa, Tromso, Arsenal and FK Kauno Zalgiris. They are 2/1 to Win to Nil once again.

All of Brighton’s four victories in the Premier League this season have also been achieved by at least a two-goal margin, so back Brighton -1.5 on the handicaps at 7/5.

For the correct score, a 2-0 home victory is available at 17/2, and a 3-0 win for the hosts can be backed at 12/1.

Pascal Gross is in great form, with four goals and four assists in his last seven appearances in all competitions. He is 5/4 to score or assist against Palace.