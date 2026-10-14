Everton v Chelsea: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After angry protests following the club’s lack of transfer activity in the summer, only a small minority of Everton fans would have predicted that after six matches they’d sit above Merseyside neighbours Liverpool in the table and be just one of three unbeaten teams in the top flight.

True, they’ve only managed to win two of those half-dozen games but the haul of 10 points is enough to put the Toffees ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s rivals on goal difference.

Chelsea are the Premier League’s third-top goalscorers with 15 but they’ve conceded a joint-league high 13 times. They’ve been a hugely entertaining watch but boss Xabi Alonso knows he has to tighten up that rearguard.

Everton v Chelsea kick-off time

Everton v Chelsea kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, October 17 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton v Chelsea: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match radio commentary.

Everton team news

David Moyes is sweating on the fitness of Vitalii Mykolenko after the left-back missed the 2-2 draw at Hull with a problem picked up on Ukraine duty. He’s rated a 50-50 chance. Everton have no other recognised left-back, with Adam Aznou on loan at Malaga.

Christian Norgaard could make the squad after getting his first minutes for the club in a 3-3 behind-closed-doors draw with Blackburn although Moyes would still rather give the summer signing from Arsenal more time.

German midfielder Merlin Rohl, who was injured before the international break, may also be back in contention.

Chelsea team news

Captain Reece James is a doubt after sitting out the 5-1 win over Bournemouth last week and missing Tuesday training. He may not recover in time for this one but could be back for the derby against Tottenham later this month.

Moises Caicedo is fit again to anchor the midfield, which means James would no longer be needed there after filling in earlier in the season.

Jamie Gittens is ruled out for a few weeks with an ankle injury and Emmanuel Emegha is not expected to be available.

Everton v Chelsea odds

Chelsea are 11/10 favourites to take victory, while Everton are 21/10 to bank all three points.

The Draw is 14/5.

Everton are 7/1 for a top five finish (the likely target for a Champions League spot) while Chelsea are 12/1 third favourites to win the title.

Everton v Chelsea prediction

Everton away has been a tricky fixture for Chelsea. They’ve won just one of their last nine Premier League road trips against the Toffees, losing six of those.

That poor run carried over to the Hill Dickinson when they lost their first visit there 3-0 last season.

The men from Stamford Bridge would normally have gone into this game on the back of European activity but last year’s miserable 10th-place finish means they can focus on the league.

In Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers, they have one of the best forward lines in the division, although none of that trio has ever scored an away goal at Everton.

But the chemistry of playing together could change that stat and, after he signed a new contract last week, I’ll take Palmer to score anytime at 21/10.

Palmer once bagged four in a game against Everton in a 6-0 Chelsea home win while he’s netted four times in eight games in all competitions for his club this season.

Will a Palmer goal be enough to get the points? I’m not convinced so back The Draw against this robust Everton side at 14/5.