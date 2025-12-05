Leeds v Liverpool: Can the Whites claim another big scalp at Elland Road?

With Daniel Farke under serious pressure, the run of games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool looked make or break.

Leeds almost pulled off a shock turnaround from 2-0 down at City, drawing level at 2-2 before being undone by Phil Foden’s last-gasp winner.

But praise in defeat doesn’t equate to points and Leeds needed something big against Chelsea.

They got it.

The Whites were excellent, powering into a 2-0 lead and then finding a killer third after Chelsea had pulled one back.

The result moved them out of the relegation zone and suddenly there is confidence they can continue their climb up the table with a repeat performance against a Liverpool side now 11 points off leaders Arsenal.

The Reds beat West Ham last weekend but certainly weren’t worthy of anything more than a point in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday night.

A bouncing Elland Road could be a tough place for Liverpool to go, especially as they’ve lost four of their seven away Premier League matches this season.

How to watch Leeds v Liverpool

Leeds v Liverpool kicks off at 17.30 GMT on Saturday, December 6 at Elland Road.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Leeds team news

Sean Longstaff is again absent for Leeds due to a calf problem.

Farke will surely go with the same formation that worked so well against Chelsea, meaning three at the back, five in midfield and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a two-man attack alongside Lukas Nmecha.

Calvert-Lewin caused Liverpool problems in his Everton days, scoring twice in Merseyside derbies, and he comes in off the back of goals in Leeds’ last two games against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Leeds expected line-up

(3-5-2) Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle; Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha.

Liverpool team news

Mo Salah has been benched for Liverpool’s last two games but could return here having been introduced as a second-half sub in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

The Reds may also give a start to Hugo Ekitike in place of Alexander Isak, who is still trying to find full fitness.

Connor Bradley looks set to return at right-back after missing Liverpool’s last three games due to a muscle injury.

Joe Gomez has done well in that role but Slot is likely to protect the injury-prone defender from playing three times in a week.

Curtis Jones could also benefit from the visitors rotating with this being Liverpool’s third game in seven days.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike

Leeds v Liverpool stats

– Leeds have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L8), beating them 2-1 at Anfield in October 2022.

– Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games against Leeds (W4 D2), winning 6-1 on their last visit to Elland Road in April 2023.

– Leeds have won just one of their last 16 Premier League games against the reigning champions (D4 L11), winning 3-2 at Arsenal in May 2003.

– last won consecutive matches in the top-flight in October/November 2022, one of which came against Liverpool.

– Liverpool have lost seven of their last 11 Premier League away games (W4), with only Fulham and Wolves (8 each) losing more since the start of April.

– Liverpool have won all seven Premier League games in which they’ve scored first this season, with only Arsenal (9) having a better 100% win record. However, the Reds have lost six of their seven games when conceding first this term (D1).

– Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals in just six Premier League games against Leeds.

Leeds v Liverpool predictions

It’s easy to make a case for backing Leeds at a big price – they’re 10/3 – based on their win over Chelsea and the still unconvincing form of Liverpool.

But more nuanced reasoning for predicting a positive result for the hosts comes when discussing formations.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has found one that works, a 3-5-2 that gave Manchester City a big scare in the second-half at the Etihad and worked so well in the victory over Chelsea.

By contrast, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is still trying to piece the puzzle together and, in addition, the Reds have struggled against teams who play 3-5-2: see the defeats against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

It all suggests Leeds can take something from this. Whether it’s all three points is another thing but it’s perfectly reasonable to head to the Double Chance market and back Leeds or Draw.

Having those two results running for you pays 21/20.

Leeds games have produced plenty of goals in recent weeks so back Over 3.5 at 7/4.

That’s landed in three of the Whites’ last four matches.