Newcastle United meet a familiar foe in the FA Cup fifth round as they face Manchester City for the fifth time this season.

Newcastle won the first fixture at St James’ Park back in November but have lost the last three, including both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final and the Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

The Magpies come into this game just days after defeating Manchester opponents on home soil as William Osula’s injury-time solo goal secured a brilliant 10-man victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Both sides are still in the Champions League, with Newcastle hosting Barcelona and Manchester City travelling to Real Madrid in the last 16 next week.

Pep Guardiola’s side have also booked a place in the Carabao Cup final and remain in the Premier League title race, putting an unprecedented quadruple in their sights.

But a 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest dented their Premier League hopes and they are now seven points behind Arsenal, who have played a game more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City

Newcastle v Man City kicks off at 20.00 GMT on Saturday, March 7 at St James’ Park. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 19:00.

TalkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

Following his two yellow cards against Manchester United, Jacob Ramsey has to serve a one-match suspension and will now miss this FA Cup tie.

Nick Woltemade missed the win over Manchester United due to illness and Sandro Tonali was forced off in the closing stages, but they should both be available for selection.

Tino Livramento and Bruno Guimaraes remain sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Lewis Miley hasn’t featured since the 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Fabian Schar won’t be back until April with an ankle injury and Emil Krafth has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Man City team news

Nico O’Reilly missed the 2-2 draw with Forest due to an ankle injury sustained in last week’s 1-0 win away at Leeds United and faces a late fitness test.

Rico Lewis also has an ankle injury and is a doubt for this game, while Max Alleyene returned to action with the Under-21s and won’t be with the first-team squad at St James’ Park.

Josko Gvardiol remains sidelined after suffering a tibial fracture earlier this year and Mateo Kovacic is the other long-term absentee, although he is now back in training.

Guardiola has rotated his goalkeepers for the cup competitions, so James Trafford will replace Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks.

Erling Haaland was back in the starting line-up against Forest after an injury issue but may be rested this weekend, with Omar Marmoush likely to fill his shoes.

The likes of Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku and Savinho will also be pushing for starts after being on the bench against Forest.

Man City expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Cherki; Doku, Marmoush

Newcastle v Man City stats

– Manchester City are looking to become the third side to eliminate Newcastle from both the League Cup and the FA Cup in a season after Wimbledon in 1987-88 and Arsenal in 2007-08.

– This is the 11th FA Cup tie between Newcastle and Manchester City. The Citizens have progressed from the last two in the quarter-finals in 2019-20 and 2023-24, having only progressed in two of the first eight ties against the Magpies.

– Newcastle have progressed from nine of their last 10 FA Cup fifth round ties, although they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton at this stage last season. Two of those nine fifth round wins came against Manchester City in 1994-95 and 2001-02.

– Manchester City have won 18 of their last 20 matches in the FA Cup across the last four seasons, losing only in the finals in 2024 against Man Utd and 2025 against Crystal Palace.

– In the third, fourth and fifth rounds, City have won their last 23 games in the FA Cup by an aggregate score of 89-11 since losing 1-0 to Wigan in the 2017-18 fifth round.

– Harvey Barnes has been involved in five goals in seven home FA Cup starts (4 goals, 1 assist).

– Manchester City have two wins, two draws and two defeats from their last six trips to St James’ Park.

Newcastle v Man City predictions

This is a difficult game to call as both sides have to manage a busy schedule with Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup fixtures.

But Newcastle would love to add another trophy to their cabinet following last season’s Carabao Cup triumph, and we think they will be in the quarter-final draw.

The Magpies may need extra time or even penalties to get the job done, but you can back Newcastle to qualify at 13/10.

Three of the four games between these two sides this season have seen at least three goals, with Manchester City’s 2-0 win in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg the only exception.

We’re expecting another entertaining clash and over 2.5 goals is available at 8/11.

Barnes netted a brace when these two sides met at St James’ Park back in November and also has two FA Cup goals to his name this season. He’s 11/4 to score.

Marmoush has been a thorn in Newcastle’s side, registering five goals and an assist in four appearances against them. He’s 5/3 to score or assist.