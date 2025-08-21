A report from Italy has suggested the reason Jadon Sancho is struggling to land a move away from Manchester United is because his agents want €10m to help facilitate it.

Despite it being made clear he has no future at the club, Sancho has yet to find his next footballing home and time is ticking down with less than two weeks to go until the transfer window shuts.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has been linked with a number of clubs but it would appear Roma are the closest to agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old.

Italian outlet Gazzetta say manager Gian Piero Gasperini is “confident” and believes “more every day” that the transfer will come through, while owners the Friedkins want Sancho at all costs.

They believe that he along with Leon Bailey and Fabio Silva would be the ‘dream attack’ but any deal has run into the stumbling block of the fees demanded by Sancho’s agents.

Corriere dello Sport report that to facilitate a move, Sancho’s representatives want ‘€10m’ which Gazzetta say has ‘frightened’ other suitors like Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Whichever club wants to sign him is also expected to come close to the €9m salary he is on with United unwilling to cover the vast majority if a loan move is agreed.

Sancho has already had a ‘very positive exchange’ with Gasperini and it is claimed he would ‘find the warmth and enthusiasm to express himself at his best.’

Roma face competition from other clubs though with Besiktas and some teams in Saudi interested in the winger. The Italian club hope that the promise of a ‘central role’ would be enough to convince the player to make the move.

United would be keen to get him off their books but according to GiveMeSport, Sancho is more relaxed about the upcoming deadline.

They say the winger is prepared to wait beyond this window if the right permanent opportunity does not emerge and would even consider reassessing his options in January.

That stance is designed to protect his long-term future, with Sancho conscious that he could secure a stronger move if he holds his ground.

The United hierarchy are thought to be concerned that if Sancho does not seek a move, they may be forced to concede and allow him to leave on loan rather than a permanent deal.

Keeping Sancho on the books will also hamper United when it comes to new signings with the player earning a reported £250k a week.

