Man Utd have ‘reached an agreement’ with Roma to sell Jadon Sancho as the Serie A side ‘work to agree personal terms’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have brought in four new signings so far this summer with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon all moving to Old Trafford.

But they have been struggling to move some players on with Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia proving difficult to get out the door.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea with the Blues deciding not to take up their option on the winger, instead deciding to pay a £5m clause to send him back to Man Utd.

There has been lots of interest in Sancho but the Red Devils’ asking price and his high wages have proved a stumbling block so far with many clubs wanting to take him on loan.

Sancho has just one year left on his deal at Old Trafford, although Man Utd have a one-year option in the contract, but it now looks like he will be moving to Serie A with Roma.

READ: Ten Man Utd alternatives to Carlos Baleba features Chelsea, Spurs and Aston Villa stars

After reports emerged on Thursday that Roma had made a bid for Sancho, Italian journalist Nicola Schira has revealed that the Serie A giants have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign him.

Schira wrote on X: ‘AS Roma have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho for €22M. Roma are now pushing to try to close the deal: ready a contract until 2030 for the winger and are working to agree personal terms on the salary with Sancho.’

Man Utd have had to accept a lower fee than they wanted for Sancho with former Everton chairman Keith Wyness predicting they would get slightly less than the €22m (£19m) they have agreed with Roma.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I think they realise Sancho is not going anywhere for any sort of high price.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Man Utd v Arsenal, Chelsea, Florian Wirtz and Eddie Howe

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘key’ to Baleba transfer as he makes ‘official bid’ claim

👉 Man Utd eye ‘cheaper Baleba alternative’ who’s ‘better tactical fit’ than PL star amid ‘major sticking point’



“We’ve been critical about Man United many times over the last few months, and again they’re almost rolling back on this saying, the bomb squad that we’ve set up, if we want them back, they’ll have to come and integrate again.

“That’s a little bit like closing the door after the horse has bolted. I think they’ve realised that there is no hope of a relationship there with Sancho. He’s going to have to go, and it’s a case of finding whoever will buy him.

“I think it’s £15m-£17m. You may get a deal even lower than that for a buying club. Which is extraordinary, really. But look, there’s a talent there somewhere, and somebody’s going to take a chance at that sort of price. So yeah, he’s been priced to sell.”