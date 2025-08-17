Ruben Amorim insists he’s “happy with the three goalkeepers” he has at his disposal at Manchester United and defended Altay Bayindir after his blunder saw them lose to Arsenal on Sunday.

Bayindir was a surprise selection ahead of Andre Onana at Old Trafford and flapped at Declan Rice’s inswinging corner to gift Riccardo Calafiori the easiest chance to score with a header at the back post for the Gunners.

Roy Keane urged the Turkey international to use “violence” to get to the ball ahead of the attacking players and Amorim admits his players – including Bayindir – need to match the aggression of their opponents from set pieces.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Gyokeres, Mbeumo, Martinelli, £100m Fernandes

“You’re allowed to do a lot of things in the corner, we need to do the same,” Amorim said when asked if he was disappointed with the goal. “When you touch that way the goalkeeper he needs to use his hands to catch the ball, not push players, or he chooses to push players and let the ball past.

“It is the rules, it is allowed and we need to do the same thing. No, (I’m not saying he should have acted differently) I am saying you choose to push a player or to get the ball, he chose to get the ball but he didn’t push so he cannot defend it.

“That is my feeling when I see the play but again, we need to do the same thing.”

When it was suggested Bayindir was at fault, Amorim responded: “He suffered a goal like this (before) when?

And when a reporter reminded him of Tottenham last season, Amorim replied: “But without VAR. With VAR, it’s a foul. And then what happened in the next game against Arsenal? Who saved the penalty? Who saved the game?

“You don’t remember the game, I remember the game. Altay was unbelievable in that game. I consider everything to put one in or the other (goalkeeper). I choose Altay.”

MORE ON MAN UTD 0-1 ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 F365 knee-jerk: Arsenal have signed a pub striker in Viktor Gyokeres

👉 We’re begging you, Manchester United and Arsenal, show us something better than this

Amorim was then asked about his decision not to include Onana in the squad after the Cameroon international was his No.1 last season.

Amorim said: “I didn’t drop Onana from the squad. It is not the case of dropping Onana. Not putting in Andre Onana after just one week without seeing a game, without time training.

“Tom and Altay, during the pre-season they did a very good job.”

United have been heavily linked with a number of goalkeepers this summer, with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain leading to suggestions he should be targeted.

Pushed on whether he is happy with his current goalkeeping options and if the club need to sign another, Amorim continued: “We proved today that we can win any game in the Premier League. Especially against a great team like Arsenal and we were the better team.

“I’m happy with the players. I’m happy with the three goalkeepers.”