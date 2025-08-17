Ruben Amorim has been criticised for a “terrible substitution” in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Red Devils lost their opening game of the season thanks to an early error from Altay Bayindir, as the ‘keeper flapped at an inswinging cross from Declan Rice and gifted Riccardo Calafiori the easiest header from a yard out in the 13th minute at Old Trafford.

Roy Keane was far from impressed with the United keeper, who started ahead of Andre Onana in the name of “balance”, according to Amorim.

“Credit to Arsenal – they vary the delivery; they’re attacking it. But if you’re the goalkeeper, take control of the six-yard box,” Keane said when reacting to the goal at half-time.

“‘Keepers and defenders complain all the time about people getting in their face. You get in their face. Be aggressive.

“I’ve said it many times for a goalkeeper – come with violence. Take control of it. Man Utd – weak and soft.”

Amorim could really have done without his first major selection decision of the campaign backfiring so dramatically and so early into the new season.

And the United boss was also slammed for what BBC pundit Clinton Morrison for replacing Casemiro with Manuel Ugarte in the 65th minute.

“Why are you making a challenge when you know you have got no chance of getting there?” Morrison said following a late challenge from Ugarte.

“It has been a terrible substitution, bringing on Manuel Ugarte. Kobbie Mainoo should be ahead of Ugarte.”

The Uruguay international has been heavily criticised since his £42m move to United last summer, with the Red Devils currently scouring the transfer market for an alternative to play alongside Bruno Fernandes in central midfield.

And a moment in the 88th minute, when Ugarte opted to go for goal himself from long range rather than passing to a teammate, will not have endeared him to the United fans.

“He couldn’t shoot from there and the Stretford End thought the same.” noted Gary Neville on Sky Sports through a chorus of groans from the home supporters.

Roy Keane said after the game that he’s “worried” by the bar being “so low” under Ruben Amorim that “everyone is OK with a 1-0 defeat” to start the season.

“It’s an important start for them [Arsenal] with the other teams doing so well over the weekend,” Keane told Sky Sports. “It wasn’t great in the second half, it lacked quality, especially from Arsenal’s point of view, but you take the win on the first day of the season and move on.

“The expectations at United now are so low, that even Gary said on commentary, everyone is OK with a 1-0 defeat. They’ve got to do better. It does worry me. Some of the new signings, there was encouragement with that. They were getting you up the pitch with a bit of power. Things will improve, it’s tough against Arsenal, but no goals and another defeat. There’s still problems there with Man United.”