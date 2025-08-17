Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta on the touchline at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s first big call of the season came back to bite him just 13 minutes into Manchester United’s opening game of the season against Arsenal.

Under some pressure from William Saliba, Altay Bayindir flapped at Declan Rice’s corner to gift Riccardo Calafiori the opening goal at Old Trafford, with the Italian nodding in from a yard out.

Bayindir started just four Premier League games last season, acting as much-maligned backup to the much-maligned Andre Onana, who – like striker Rasmus Hojlund – didn’t even make the squad on Sunday.

When asked about the absences of Hojlund and Onana, Amorim told Sky Sports before the game: “It’s an option. We try to choose the best players for each game. Next week is a different life and in this week we chose this way.”

Pressed further on Onana’s absence, he added: “No, no he’s not injured, he’s recovered… but the other players did well during pre-season, so I have to find a balance.”

We’re by no means suggesting Onana – who’s far from famed for his security under crosses – would have done much or any better than Bayindir, but Amorim could really have done without his first major selection decision of the season backfiring so dramatically and so early into the new season.

Bayindir has been heavily linked with an exit this summer while Onana’s future has been thrown into doubt following his less than convincing displays last term, with United heavily linked with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma to fix what most would admit is a problem area for Amorim.

£74m striker Benjamin Sesko started on the bench at Old Trafford, with Amorim preferring Mason Mount from the off along with summer signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha while Hojlund watched from home having been told he’s far from being guaranteed football this season.

‘Rasmus Hojlund set to be left out of #MUFC squad v Arsenal. Striker has been told he faces a challenge to get minutes this season under Ruben Amorim,’ The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell revealed on X.

“Hojlund has said he wants to stay but several clubs interested in signing him.”

Fabrizio Romano later claimed ‘it’s definitely over’ for Hojlund at Man Utd, with the striker set to ‘assess his options’.

Romano tweeted: ‘Rasmus Højlund and Manchester United, it’s definitely over.

‘Højlund won’t be part of Man United squad against Arsenal as club sends clear message pushing for his exit.

‘United open to permanent and also loan deal, Højlund will assess his options — follows @lauriewhitwell.’