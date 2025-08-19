Arsenal expert reveals verdict on ‘dramatic late move’ as one Gunners star to leave on one condition

An Arsenal expert has backed Mikel Arteta’s side to cash in on an “excellent” player on one condition, while they have an “interest” in one more signing.

Arsenal have had a successful summer transfer window as they have invested around £200m on additions, most notably Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke.

In recent days, the Gunners have turned their attention to outgoings as head coach Arteta arguably has too many players to choose from at the moment.

One such player linked with an exit is Leandro Trossard as he has dropped in the pecking order and is linked with two Premier League clubs ahead of his contract expiry in 2026.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts claims Trossard has been “offered” a new deal, but he suspects that he will be sold on one condition.

“I think Leandro Trossard’s situation at Arsenal at the moment falls into the same category as several players in the squad as we head towards the end of the transfer window,” Watts said in his column for Caught Offside.

“Arsenal are not actively trying to push him towards the exit door, in fact we know they have offered him the chance to sign a new contract over the past 12 months.

“But so far that contract has not been signed and if a good offer arrives for him between now and the end of the window the club would be open to the idea of him leaving.

“But as of yet nothing appears to be close when it comes to a Trossard exit and if nothing happens then Mikel Arteta will be more than happy for the Belgium international to stick around.

“He’s been an excellent signing since he arrived from Brighton and can still offer plenty when he’s on the pitch. The issue for Trossard, however, is that he might not be on the pitch this season as much as he would like, providing everyone stays fit.”

It has been suggested that the exit of Trossard and/others could fund Arsenal’s move for a new winger, though Watts has acknowledged that a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo is looking unlikely.

“Eze was the player I really wanted, but Rodrygo would be so exciting as well,” Watts added.

“At the moment though there is no sign that Arsenal are going to make a dramatic late move for the Real Madrid winger.

“The interest is there, but you feel like a lot of things would have to fall into place very quickly for something of that magnitude to happen, including some pretty high profile late departures.”