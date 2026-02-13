Arsenal ‘plot summer transfer’ for striker who Buffon has waxed lyrical about: ‘He will be a step above’

Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking to sign young Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a great season, although the drew 1-1 against Brentford on Thursday night, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the Premier League by four points to nearest rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal won all eight of their Champions League matches in the league phase to comfortably qualify for the last 16, while they beat Chelsea last week to move into the final of the League Cup final and they are still in the FA Cup.

The Gunners invested over £250m in the summer transfer market as they looked to give Arteta the tools to finally win the Premier League title after three years of finishing as runners-up.

And they are set to continue spending in the summer transfer window with a new striker one of their top targets after Viktor Gyokeres has struggled.

Gyokeres moved to Arsenal in the summer transfer window in a deal worth around £64m from Sporting CP with the Sweden international bagging 97 goals in 102 appearances for the Portuguese outfit.

The Swede is the Gunners’ current top goalscorer in all competitions with 11 but he has just six Premier League goals in 22 matches.

And Football Transfers are claiming that Arsenal are ‘plotting a summer transfer’ for 20-year-old Esposito, who has five goals and five assists in 31 matches in all competitions for Inter Milan this term, although 20 of those appearances have come from the bench.

The Gunners are ‘determined to sign a young, top-class forward’ and ‘the Inter academy graduate is very close to the top of their shortlist’.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is keeping close tabs on the situation. He has asked for detailed feedback on the player from the Gunners’ Italy-based scouts.’

Football Transfers continues: ‘The plan would be to sign the striker as a backup option initially, with the aim of developing him in the long term.’

Italy great Gianluigi Buffon has tipped Esposito to have a top career with qualities in abundance that he’s “seen in very few”.

Buffon said of Esposito to DAZN: “He will be a step above anything you think he can be because I was lucky enough to be with him and to see him move on and off the pitch, and in the locker room.

“He’s a professional, he has humility, a determination, a desire to learn, and an enthusiasm for being part of the team that I’ve seen in very few.”

Speaking earlier this season, Esposito earned big praise from Inter Milan head coach Christian Chivu after their important 2-1 win over Sassuolo.

Chivu said: “He gave a response on the field, both in Amsterdam [against Ajax in the Champions League] and tonight. Despite being so young, he handles the pressure well, he can also handle the physical duel on the pitch, and works hard for the team. I’m very pleased with how he is doing.

“The strikers complete each other… Pio can do a bit of everything: I’m happy for him.”