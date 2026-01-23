Aston Villa include player in new Abraham ‘offer’ as Villans also explore move for PSG star

Aston Villa have included a young player in their latest offer to sign Tammy Abraham from Turkish side Besiktas, according to reports.

The Villans are looking to sign a new striker to provide back-up for England international Ollie Watkins as they hope to put pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Third-placed Aston Villa are just seven points behind Arsenal, who occupy the Premier League summit, and reinforcements over the winter could help Unai Emery’s side attempt to close the gap.

And former Chelsea striker Abraham – who joined Besiktas in the summer on loan with an obligation to buy – is their top target in the January transfer window.

Turkish journalist Sercan Dikme for Sports Digitale insists that Aston Villa have now offered deal worth €21m plus 19-year-old Yasin Ozcan, who they signed from Kasımpasa last year.

Dikme wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | In the Tammy Abraham talks between Beşiktaş and Aston Villa, the Yasin Özcan +21 Million Euro offer is seriously on the table. Details are being discussed.’

READ: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Manchester United, Aston Villa, Mo Salah, Oliver Glasner

Fenerbache striker Youssef En-Nesyri could be another option if a deal for Abraham fails with Fabrizio Romano revealing Aston Villa have ‘called’ in the last 24 hours.

Romano said on X: ‘Youssef En-Nesyri will decide his future soon with several clubs keen. After Napoli and Juventus, Aston Villa also called in the last 24h. Villa have been working on Tammy Abraham deal for days, agreed on player side but still not with Besiktas. Italian clubs remain keen.’

And now Football Transfers journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that Aston Villa are also exploring a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos.

Castles said: “Ramos is something of a perennial presence in the market. He’s a high-profile striker who has scored consistently throughout his career. This season at Paris Saint-Germain he has six goals in 24 league and Champions League appearances, primarily off the bench. Last season he scored 13 in 34 games, despite being injured for several months.

MORE ASTON VILLA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Emery to Man Utd? Aston Villa’s superb season continues as Forest face Europa League play-off

* Man Utd ‘keeping a close eye’ on Aston Villa star after failed summer transfer

* Aston Villa strike Mateta terms ‘agreement’ as Chelsea plot last-minute hijack with Blues ‘in contact’

“He doesn’t start regularly for PSG because Luis Enrique prefers Ousmane Dembélé in the central role for tactical reasons. Ramos has long been considered a good fit for the Premier League and has an interest in moving there.

“The guidance I have is that PSG are very much against a move at this point. They want to keep their squad intact for the remainder of the season, mainly because they don’t believe they can source a replacement of similar quality immediately.

“PSG are extremely effective in recruitment and tend to work on deals well in advance. They already have replacements in mind for Ramos, but they can’t acquire them now, so they don’t want to sell and will resist any approach.

“It’s also worth mentioning that Unai Emery and Gonzalo Ramos share the same agent, which can be helpful in facilitating a deal like this.”