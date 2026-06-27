Cape Verde set up Argentina knockout tie after Saudi Arabia draw

Debutants Cape Verde secured a place in the World Cup round of 32 as Group H runners-up following a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in Houston on Friday, and face Argentina in the next stage as they continue a journey that has captured the imagination of fans.

Spain’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay earned them top spot in the pool with seven points, while three draws were enough for Cape Verde to earn second place. Uruguay and the Saudis were both eliminated with two points.

It was a game low on quality as Cape Verde looked the more likely to score but lacked composure in the final third. Laros Duarte missed their best chance when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais, who saved his effort.

Saudi Arabia exited the tournament meekly having scored a single goal in their three games and never looked like adding to their tally in Houston in a display that lacked ambition for the most part.