Senegal thrash 10-man Iraq as Group I ends with a bang

Senegal crushed 10-man Iraq 5-0 on Friday to remain in the running for a place in the round of 32 and end their opponents’ hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages.

The West Africans enjoyed a dream start when Abdoulaye Seck’s header directed off teammate Habib Diarra and into the Iraqi net in the fourth minute.

Iraq went down a man in the 12th minute when the referee decided after a VAR review to send off defender Rebin Sulaka for pulling down Sadio Mane as the Senegalese striker was through on goal.

Senegal, who ran riot after the break with goals by Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye and a double from Pape Gueye, must wait to see ‌if ⁠they will advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams, having finished behind France and Norway in Group I on three points.

As things stand, Senegal sit fifth in the third-place rankings, but that could yet change.

Group I finished with a bang, as France eased past Norway’s second-string eleven with a 4-1 victory at Boston Stadium.

Ousmane Dembele netted a sublime first-half hat-trick for France and was later joined on the scoresheet by Desire Doue.

Norway boss Stale Solbakken decided to make 10 changes, resting almost all of his best players in preparation for their round of 32 fixture against Cote d’Ivoire.

France, meanwhile, have topped the group to set up a last-32 clash with Sweden.

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