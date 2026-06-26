Uruguay v Spain: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Two former World Cup winners will go head-to-head when Spain take on Uruguay in a decisive group stage game.

Uruguay won the inaugural World Cup in 1930 and were also champions in 1950, while Spain lifted the trophy in 2010.

In the current edition, Spain lead ⁠Group ​H with four points, two ahead of Uruguay. ​Cape Verde sit level on points with the South American side, and Saudi Arabia are bottom with one point.

Uruguay v Spain kick-off time

Uruguay v Spain kicks off at 1am BST (6pm local) on Saturday, June 27 at the Estadio Akron.

Uruguay v Spain how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 12.15am.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Uruguay team news

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo and Flamengo midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta are yet to feature at the World Cup, and they remain sidelined with muscle injuries.

But Jose Maria Gimenez has now fully recovered from an ankle injury and is hoping to make his 100th appearance ​for the national team.

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was dropped for the game against Cape Verde as Uruguay switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation, but he could now start in place of Federico Vinas.

Spain team news

The decision to substitute Lamine Yamal at half-time against Saudi Arabia sparked concerns among fans that he may have aggravated his hamstring injury.

But he’s since confirmed it was a pre-planned decision, with the 18-year-old winger still working his way back to full fitness.

Mikel Oyarzabal netted a brace against Saudi Arabia and was also replaced at half-time due to a minor knee injury, but he should still be fit enough to start against Uruguay.

Nico Williams has made two substitute appearances at the World Cup after missing the end of the season with a hamstring injury and will now be pushing for a start, with Alex Baena potentially dropping out.

New Liverpool signing Victor Munoz is yet to play at the World Cup due to a calf injury, but he is reportedly targeting a return to action in the knockout phase.

Pedri is currently the only Spanish player to receive a yellow card at this World Cup, and the midfielder may not be risked here as he is one booking away from a one-match suspension.

Uruguay v Spain odds

Spain are 8/11 favourites to get all three points, while the Draw is 13/5. Uruguay are 5/1 to pick up their first win of the tournament.

As for the latest Group H betting, Spain are 2/13 to finish on top, with Uruguay 15/2.

In the outright betting, Spain are currently joint-favourites at 6/1. Uruguay are 325/1 to win the World Cup for the third time.

Uruguay v Spain prediction

Both sides made disappointing starts to the World Cup, with Spain drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde and Uruguay needing a late equaliser to rescue a point against Saudi Arabia.

While Spain bounced back and got back to winning away in their second group stage game, Uruguay produced another underwhelming performance.

There’s also been plenty of turmoil behind the scenes in the Uruguay camp as players are reportedly unhappy with Marcelo Bielsa’s methods.

A draw in this fixture should be enough for Uruguay to qualify for the round of 32, but we’re expecting Spain to get the win.

Spain have kept back-to-back clean sheets at the World Cup, and Uruguay look poor in attack without Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. That leads us to back a Spain win to nil at 8/5.

Lamine Yamal’s return to the Spain starting XI was one of the main factors behind their improved performance against Saudi Arabia. He opened the scoring in that game and is 21/10 to score anytime against Uruguay.