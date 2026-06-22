Scotland v Brazil: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Scotland face Brazil in their final group stage game at the World Cup as they look to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

A 1-0 win over Haiti and a 1-0 defeat to Morocco has left Steve Clarke’s side in third place in Group C, and another point will almost certainly see them in the round of 32.

Brazil currently have four points after a 1-1 draw with Morocco and a 3-0 victory over Haiti, but still need another win to guarantee top spot in the group.

Scotland v Brazil kick-off time

Scotland v Brazil kicks off at 11pm BST (6pm local) on Wednesday, June 24 at the Miami Stadium.

Scotland v Brazil how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 10pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Scotland team news

Scotland made three changes against Morocco, with Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie replacing Aaron Hickey, Ben Gannon-Doak and Lawrence Shankland in the starting XI.

They also switched from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 formation, which saw Che Adams operate as the lone striker and Tierney play in an advanced left midfield role.

Tierney limped off with an apparent injury in the 60th minute and was replaced by Gannon-Doak, although Clarke later confirmed that it was just cramp.

He has since been involved in training, but Hickey, Scott McKenna and Lewis Ferguson have all been doing individual work away from the main group.

McKenna has been managing a calf complaint and is yet to feature at the World Cup, while Hickey came off after 75 minutes against Haiti.

Ferguson isn’t injured but was allowed to miss training after playing the full 90 minutes against both Haiti and Morocco.

Hickey, Andy Robertson, Findlay Curtis and Kenny McLean will have to walk a disciplinary tight-rope as they are all one yellow card away from serving a one-game suspension.

Brazil team news

After missing the first two group games due to a calf injury, Neymar has returned to Brazil training and is available for selection against Scotland.

The 34-year-old could make his first appearance for his country since October 2023, and a place in the starting XI is up for grabs after Raphinha picked up a hamstring injury against Haiti.

While he won’t play against Scotland, the Barcelona winger will remain with the team in the United States and could feature in the knockout stages.

Bournemouth’s Rayan replaced him against Haiti and is the most likely candidate to start against Scotland, with Neymar having to settle for a place on the bench.

Matheus Cunha started up front in place of Igor Thiago against Haiti and netted a brace, so the Manchester United star should continue to lead the line, and Vinicius Junior will be on the left wing.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho or Ederson could come in for Casemiro, who is on a yellow card and at risk of a one-match suspension.

Scotland v Brazil odds

Brazil are 39/100 to take all three points. Scotland are 17/2 to record their first-ever win over the South American side, while the Draw is 17/4.

As for the latest Group C betting, Brazil are 1/2 to finish on top, with Scotland 35/1. Morocco are 9/4, while Haiti are already certain to finish bottom.

In the outright betting, Brazil slot in as 14/1 sixth favourites to win the World Cup and Scotland are out at 550/1.

Scotland v Brazil prediction

Scotland have faced Brazil four times in the group stages of the World Cup, drawing 0-0 in 1974 and losing 4-1 in 1982, 1-0 in 1990 and 2-1 in 1998.

If they only lose by a one-goal margin in this game, they will finish the group stage on three points and with a goal difference of -1. That should be good enough to go through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

But if they suffer a hefty loss, they may need other results to go in their favour, so Clarke is likely to approach the game in a very defensive fashion.

While Scotland have been largely solid in defence at this World Cup, a game against a star-studded Brazil attack represents their biggest challenge.

Five of Brazil’s last six victories have been achieved by at least a two-goal margin, so back Brazil -1.5 on the handicaps at 23/20.

Scotland have also had just two shots on target across their first two group games, and that leads us to back a Brazil win to nil at 23/20.

Cunha cemented his place as Brazil’s first-choice striker with his brace against Haiti and is 21/10 to get on the scoresheet again.