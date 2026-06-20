Argentina v Austria: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Predicting that Lionel Messi would score a hat-trick in Argentina’s opening game of the World Cup is the sort of silly nonsense your friend/relative/TikTok influencer with very limited football knowledge would come out with.

Except it happened. Rather than AI fakery, Messi’s brilliant treble in the 3-0 win against Algeria was wonderfully real – a reminder of both his genius and how defending champions Argentina have to be regarded as serious contenders to win the World Cup for a fourth time.

Austria also netted three in their opener but there was less fanfare in a rather laboured 3-1 victory over World Cup newcomers Jordan.

Argentina v Austria kick-off time

Argentina v Austria kicks off at 6pm BST (midday local) on Monday, June 22 at the Dallas Stadium.

Argentina v Austria how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting from 5.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Argentina team news

Lionel Scaloni must feel tempted to roll out the same XI to get the win that will secure qualification.

That would mean Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez again starting alongside Cristian Romero in an all-Premier League centre-back partnership.

Up front, Julian Alvarez was left out of the opener and may have to settle for a place on the bench once more.

Austria team news

Marko Arnautovic was only introduced at half-time in the 3-1 win over Jordan but was one of the game’s key figures as he had a goal ruled out by VAR before clinching victory from the penalty spot.

The veteran will hope he’s done enough to play from the start and get the nod ahead of Sasa Kalajdzic.

Argentina v Austria odds

Argentina are 4/7 to rack up a second straight win, while Austria are 9/2 to do likewise. The Draw is 13/5.

As for the latest Group J betting, Argentina are just 1/12 to finish on top, with Austria 6/1. Algeria are 50/1 and Jordan 100/1

In the outright betting, Argentina are 8/1 fourth favourites to defend their crown.

Argentina v Austria prediction

Lionel Messi is 33/1 for a hat-trick if you believe in fairlytales/taxi drivers.

While you can never rule anything out, it’s not beyond the realms that the 38-year-old plays a more limited role here with Scaloni eager to protect his prized asset with a potential seven more matches to play, including this one.

Messi to score first at 10/3 is tempting though, and perhaps that’s the way to cash in. Let him score the opener, perhaps from the spot, before he heads to the bench for a rest.

A goal for the Inter Miami star would make him the outright top-scorer in men’s World Cup history, as he is currently level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose on 16 goals.

With Messi on fire, the mood in the Argentina camp couldn’t be better, and they should win this with something in hand against a modest Austria.

Back Argentina to win by two goals in the Winning Margin market at 7/2.