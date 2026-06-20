Arsenal learn new asking price for Morgan Rogers as Gunners go ‘all in’ for Aston Villa star

Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Aston Villa have reportedly dropped their asking price for Morgan Rogers this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

Rogers has got 31 goals and 29 assists in 125 appearances for Villa since his £8m from Middlesbrough in February 2024 and the Gunners have emerged as his top suitors this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the Manchester City academy graduate.

With the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli’s uncertain amid interest from Newcastle, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta believe that Rogers would be a good option for the left wing.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Gunners are determined to sign Rogers as he detailed interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola.

He said on his YouTube channel: “I would still mention a name that I have been mentioning for the last months on Liverpool, and it’s a name I want to keep there.

“It’s not something new, because if you follow the channel, you know I am always mentioning him, but Bradley Barcola remains a player appreciated by Liverpool.

“So, we should not forget about Barcola, who is also appreciated by Arsenal, but the priority for Arsenal remains Morgan Rogers.

“So, Arsenal want to sign Morgan Rogers, and Arsenal will go all in for Morgan Rogers, that’s the expectation.

“Barcola is still on the shortlist, but nothing imminent.”

A cut-price fee

Sky Sports claim Arsenal are now ‘stepping up their interest’ in Rogers as they ‘explore the conditions of a deal’, with Villa qualifying for the Champions League said to have ‘little bearing’ on his future.

It’s claimed there have been ‘no club-to-club talks’ between the two clubs at this stage.

But despite Rogers being under contract until 2031 after signing a new deal in November putting Villa in a strong negotiating position, it’s claimed they’ve dropped his asking price.

Previously it’s been claimed that Villa wanted £100m for their prized asset, with our friends at TEAMtalk suggesting in May that he may ‘command an even higher fee in the current market’.

But Sky Sports report that Villa are now ‘expected to listen to offers around the £80m mark’ for Rogers, who isn’t pushing for the Villa exit, but is thought to be keen on the move to the Premier League champions this summer.