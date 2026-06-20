Ian Wright has tipped the USA to reach the latter stages of the World Cup and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is getting giddy over their chances this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side followed their convincing 4-1 win over Paraguay with a 2-0 victory over Australia on Friday to book their place in knockout stages of their home World Cup.

Australian defender Cameron Burgess turned the ball into his own net to give them an early lead before Alex Freeman put them two up at the break as they eased to a comfortable victory.

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Their best finish at a World Cup for the US came in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals, and former England international Wright reckons they can go a step further this summer after their impressive start to the tournament.

“I think America will get to the semi-finals,” Wright told FourFourTwo.

“The reason I say that is because I think they have got a back four that is solid, they have midfielders who play at a good level and we saw with Flo Balogun that he can score goals.

“They have a fan base that is now starting to get it. Once the Knicks game finished, everyone started to say ‘right, let’s focus on the World Cup.

“I think that if they can continue with that momentum and play like that with that energy with a striker up front taking chances like that then they can get to the semi-final to meet England.”

Zlatan’s getting giddy

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is getting giddy over their chances, suggesting Pochettino’s men are capable of going all the way.

“If you didn’t believe before, I will repeat: Start believing,” Ibrahimovic told FOX Sports.

“They have the country behind them, and when you have this support, it’s difficult to beat you.”

Asked about Ibrahimovic’s bold statement after their win, US defender Auston Trusty said: “That’s our mindset. I don’t think you enter this tournament not to have that mindset.

“To have [Ibrahimovic] say that about us, that’s amazing. But I’m sure he knows as well, it’s game-by-game.”

Crystal Palace centre-back Chris Richards added: “I don’t think it’s ridiculous. We want to lift a trophy by the end of this.”