Mexico v South Africa: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Following years of build-up and anticipation, the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off with Mexico hosting South Africa at the Estadio Azteca.

The game is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener, where South Africa were the hosts and Siphiwe Tshabalala opened the scoring before Rafael Marquez equalised for Mexico.

It’s also South Africa’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2010, while Mexico reached the last 16 in 2014 and 2018 but were knocked out in the group stage in 2022.

Mexico v South Africa kick-off time

Mexico v South Africa kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11 at the Estadio Azteca.

Mexico v South Africa how to watch

Mexico v South Africa will be shown live in the UK via ITV1. Coverage starts from 6.15pm and that will also include the opening ceremony.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Mexico team news

An injury to first-choice goalkeeper Luis Malagon has opened the door for Guillermo Ochoa, 40, who is looking to appear at a record-breaking sixth World Cup.

But Raul Rangel is expected to start between the sticks, having conceded just one goal in their three pre-World Cup friendlies.

Mexico will also be without Marcel Ruiz, who suffered a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in March.

The midfielder delayed surgery in a bid to make the World Cup, but head coach Javier Aguirre ultimately decided not to name him in their 26-man squad.

Raul Jimenez – who has just been released by Fulham – is set to lead the line, starting ahead of AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez.

Mexico also have the youngest player at the World Cup in 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora.

South Africa team news

South Africa drew 0-0 at home to Nicaragua before playing their final warm-up fixture against Jamaica behind closed doors.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster missed a penalty against Nicaragua but scored against Jamaica and will lead the line for Bafana Bafana.

Aubrey Modiba missed both of those friendlies after picking up a hamstring injury last month while playing for Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final first leg.

But the first-choice left-back has now returned to training and should be available for selection against Mexico.

If he fails a late fitness test, South Africa have two other left-backs in their squad in Samukelo Kabini and Bradley Cross.

Mexico v South Africa odds

Mexico are 4/9 to kick off the World Cup with a win in front of their own fans, while South Africa are 17/2 to pick up all three points.

The 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup opener is the most recent meeting between these two countries, and another draw is 18/5.

Mexico v South Africa prediction

Mexico completed their World Cup preparations in style with a 5-1 win against Serbia. They have now got six wins and two draws from their eight matches in 2026.

South Africa are yet to win a game in 2026 and have also struggled for goals, netting just four goals in their last five games.

El Tri will be keen to impress as hosts and should come flying out of the traps, so we’re backing Mexico/Mexico in the Half-Time/Full-Time market at 6/5.

Mexico’s defensive solidity and South Africa’s lack of firepower also point us towards Mexico to win to nil at 21/20.

Brian Gutierrez has been a standout performer for Mexico in their pre-World Cup friendlies, scoring against Ghana before registering an assist against Serbia.

The 22-year-old Chivas midfielder is 17/10 to register a goal or assist against South Africa.