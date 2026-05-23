Crystal Palace v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Arsenal will complete their title-winning Premier League season with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on the final day.

The Gunners were crowned champions following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, and will lift the Premier League trophy after the game against Palace.

Mikel Arteta’s side also have a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain to look forward to, while Palace are set to take on Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Arsenal kicks off at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24 at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 2pm.

Crystal Palace team news

Chris Richards will miss the Arsenal game after tearing two ligaments in his ankle and now faces a race against time to recover before next week’s Conference League final.

Borna Sosa could return after missing Palace’s last five games, but former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and Cheick Doucoure is a long-term absentee.

Oliver Glasner may also look to rest some of his key players, including Adam Wharton, Ismalia Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Arsenal team news

Having now sealed the Premier League title, Arteta is expected to rotate his side against Palace with one eye on next week’s Champions League final.

The likes of David Raya, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz could all be rested, with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Jesus all in line for starts at Selhurst Park.

Ben White has been ruled out of the final and Jurrien Timber is a major doubt, so Cristhian Mosquera is likely to continue at right-back to get him up to full speed.

Mikel Merino has been out since January with a foot injury, but he has now returned to full training and could be in the matchday squad against Palace.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal odds

Palace are winless in their last six Premier League games and they’re the clear underdogs here. They trade at 7/2 while Arsenal are 5/6 to secure their 26th Premier League win of the campaign.

The scores were level when both of these sides faced each other in the League Cup earlier in the season, and it’s 16/5 for another draw on Sunday.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal prediction

This game is undoubtedly a dead rubber, given that both clubs have nothing to play for in the Premier League and are also in European finals next week.

But with only three days to recover between playing Arsenal and Rayo Vallecano, Palace are more likely to make wholesale changes to their team.

Arsenal also have greater strength in depth, and we’re backing the Gunners to win by a one-goal margin at 11/4. That bet worked in the reverse fixture when Eberechi Eze scored the winner at the Emirates.

Jesus looks set to start against Palace and has been directly involved in seven goals in final-day Premier League fixtures, scoring five and registering two assists.

The Brazil international also netted a brace on his last trip to Selhurst Park in December 2024 and is 19/10 to score on Sunday.