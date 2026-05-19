Freiburg v Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Aston Villa have a golden chance to land their first European silverware since 1982 when they take on Freiburg in Wednesday night’s Europa League final in Istanbul.

And what better man to have in charge than Unai Emery as they try to recreate the magic of their European Cup final win over another German side, Bayern Munich, 44 years ago. Villa’s Spanish manager is the king of the Europa League, having won it four times previously.

Freiburg would be breaking completely new ground with victory as the Bundesliga club have never won a major trophy in their history. The Black Forest club would also secure the bonus of a first-ever appearance in the Champions League if they overcome Villa.

Freiburg v Aston Villa kick-off time

Freiburg v Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, May 20 at the Besiktas Stadium, Istanbul.

Freiburg v Aston Villa how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max. Coverage begins at 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide live radio coverage.

Freiburg team news

Freiburg are without Japanese midfielder Yuito Suzuki after he broke his collarbone against Wolfsburg at the start of May.

Patrick Osterhage looks set to return after recovering from a knee injury.

Aston Villa team news

Midfielder Amadou Onana has missed the last four matches and will be assessed nearer kick-off.

After shaking off a minor foot issue, Victor Lindelof will likely fill in again if the Belgian doesn’t make it.

Boubacar Kamara remains unavailable, while Ross Barkley and Alysson are ineligible as they were not included in Villa’s European squad.

Freiburg v Aston Villa odds

To win the game in regulation time, Aston Villa are clear 4/6 favourites. Freiburg are 4/1 while The Draw is 27/10.

To lift the trophy, which brings in extra-time and penalties, Villa are 1/3 and Freiburg 5/2.

Villa are 11/1 to win on penalties while Freiburg are 12/1 to triumph via a shootout.

Freiburg v Aston Villa prediction

Freiburg have won all seven of their home games in this season’s Europa League so do their best work with the advantage of playing in their own stadium.

You sense they’d need such a leg-up here as Villa have won 12 of their 14 matches in Europe this term and gave themselves the perfect send-off by blasting Liverpool 4-2 on Friday night.

Both Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were on target against the Reds and those two are Villa’s joint-top scorers in the Europa League this season with five apiece.

McGinn is the sort of inspirational figure who could flourish on this stage and the captain is worth a bet at 10/1 to score the opening goal.

Watkins, meanwhile, has netted 10 times in his last 11 games. Take him at 23/10 to score anytime in a Villa win.

Correct score? Try Villa 3-1 at 14/1. Emery’s men haven’t got the tightest defence but they have plenty of goal power as shown by firing home 10 times in their last three matches.