Chelsea v Tottenham: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup final defeat when they host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues – who have since confirmed that Xabi Alonso will be their manager next season – now need to finish in the top eight to qualify for European football.

Tottenham also have a lot to play for as they are two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham, and a win over Chelsea would secure their Premier League status.

Chelsea v Tottenham kick-off time

Chelsea v Tottenham kicks off at 8.15pm BST on Tuesday, May 19 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Tottenham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will provide full match commentary.

Chelsea team news

Romeo Lavia missed the FA Cup final after picking up a knock in training beforehand, and is now a doubt to face Tottenham.

Joao Pedro may also need a late fitness test after appearing to tweak a thigh muscle in the first half of the cup final.

Robert Sanchez returned from injury to start the cup final, while Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho came on in the second half to prove their fitness.

Estevao and Jamie Gittens are both unavailable due to hamstring injuries, and Jesse Derry has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Levi Colwill has started the last two games but may drop down the bench, given that he has just returned from a serious injury that saw him play no part in the season until earlier this month.

Tottenham team news

Despite making two amazing saves in the 1-1 draw with Leeds, Antonin Kinsky may have to settle for a place on the bench as first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is now ready to return.

James Maddison made a late cameo appearance against Leeds following nine months out with an ACL tear, and Spurs will continue to manage his minutes.

Dominic Solanke, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies and Cristian Romero all remain sidelined.

Chelsea v Tottenham odds

Chelsea won 1-0 in the reverse fixture and are 21/20 to complete a Premier League double over Tottenham, while the draw is 14/5.

Tottenham have won their last two Premier League away games and are 14/5 to make it three in a row.

In the relegation betting, West Ham are 1/20 for the drop, while Tottenham can be backed at 10/1.

Spurs need just two points to secure Premier League safety, though one will almost surely be enough due to their goal difference.

Chelsea v Tottenham prediction

History points towards a Chelsea win, with Tottenham picking up just six points from their last 12 trips to Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea have taken just one point from their last seven Premier League games, and haven’t won at home in the league since the end of January.

Tottenham are also improving with Roberto De Zerbi, who has seen his new side take as many points from their last four league games (eight) as they did in their previous 17.

It should be a very close game at Stamford Bridge, and we’re backing a draw and both teams to score at 7/2.

A draw would leave Spurs three points ahead of West Ham before the final day of the season, and the Hammers worse off by a goal difference of 13.

Richarlison has three goals in his last five Premier League away games and is 21/10 to score at Stamford Bridge.