Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Manchester United can secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League when they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

United are six points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool ahead of the final two games of the season and now look set to make Michael Carrick their permanent manager.

Forest sit 16th in the table, but sealed Premier League safety with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in their last outing.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest kick off time

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 12.30 BST on Sunday, May 17 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Man Utd team news

Casemiro missed last weekend’s goalless draw with Sunderland due to a minor issue, but he has since returned to first-team training.

He should now be able to make one final appearance at Old Trafford, with the Brazil international set to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Manuel Ugarte is also back in training after missing the trip to the Stadium of Light, although it remains to be seen if Benjamin Sesko has recovered from the shin injury that forced him off at half-time against Liverpool.

Matthijs de Ligt remains a long-term absentee with a back injury, having not featured for United since a 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace in November.

Nottingham Forest team news

Morgan Gibbs-White has missed Forest’s last two games after suffering a serious cut on his head, but he is now training with a protective face mask and will be assessed again before kick-off.

Dan Ndoye and Ibrahim Sangare could also return at Old Trafford after taking part in training, but Murillo and Ola Aina remain sidelined.

John Victor, Willy Boly, Nicolo Savona and Callum Hudson-Odoi definitely won’t be involved as they have all been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest odds

United have won seven of their eight home games since Michael Carrick took over, and they are 8/13 to pick up all three points here.

Forest won 3-2 in this fixture last season and are 9/2 to record back-to-back victories at Old Trafford, while The Draw is 17/5.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest prediction

Both sides have both achieved their objectives for this season, with United securing a top-five finish and Forest avoiding relegation.

That means there’s nothing riding on this game for either club, and we’re expecting a low-scoring affair. You can back under 2.5 goals at 29/20.

But on an individual level, the final two games of the season could be very significant for Bruno Fernandes, who is currently on 19 Premier League assists in 2025-26.

That leaves him just one behind the all-time record, which currently stands at 20 and is jointly held by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

One of his 19 assists came in the reverse fixture at the City Ground, and the Portugal international is 2/1 to set up another goal against Forest.

Casemiro headed home Fernandes’ corner in that 2-2 draw earlier in the season, and we’re also backing the midfielder to score on his final Old Trafford appearance at 100/30.