Man Utd have an interest in signing Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have been in great form in the second part of the season under interim boss Michael Carrick, who was rewarded on Friday with a permanent deal until 2028.

Man Utd will finish third in the Premier League with one match to go and Carrick has ensured that the Red Devils will have Champions League football back at Old Trafford next season.

That will provide Man Utd with extra transfer funds ahead of the summer, with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to bring in at least two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger.

A new centre-back could also be on the cards if their budget stretches with former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs revealing Chelsea wonderkid Acheampong is one of their targets despite the Blues’ firm stance.

Addressing Man Utd defensive targets, Jacobs told The United Stand: “Murillo has been discussed in the past. A more right-sided option, Josh Acheampong, who Chelsea have always said, ‘he is just not for sale. Period.’

READ: Brighton v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

“And I am led to believe that’s a genuine stance. But Acheampong, who is also on the radar of Manchester City, is going to have to understand, heading into the new season under a new manager, how often is he going to play?

“Because Chelsea are looking to sign another new starting centre-back. Maybe, if Alonso reverts to his favoured back-three, Acheampong gets more opportunities, maybe he doesn’t.

“So, Chelsea’s perspective is he’s pretty much untouchable, but information is that the player would be interested in exploring options if he feels he is not going to be getting regular game time next season.”

Man Utd transfer: Ederson is going to leave Atalanta

Man Utd have been linked with numerous midfielders and there have been rumours that the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for Atalanta star Ederson.

READ: Man Utd reach verdict on £86m transfer as Romano reveals Liverpool choice

Bringing an update on the situation,transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Ederson and Man Utd is a story that didn’t start this summer. It’s a story started summer 2025.

“Man Utd’s recruitment team were considering Ederson as one of the targets for midfield. United were exploring that possibility in a very serious and concrete way.

“Then Atalanta didn’t want to sell the player. Atalanta already sold different players during that summer transfer window and so they didn’t want to let Ederson go as well.

“Ederson is not signing a new deal at Atalanta. Ederson is going to leave Atalanta. Ederson told Atalanta he’s not going to stay, so he’s putting himself on the market

“And Atalanta are ready to negotiate.

“Manchester United have been on a mission in Italy to have some conversations about different players, Ederson and Tonali.

“So one of the conversations they had in Italy was also about Ederson, one of the players under consideration.

“It doesn’t mean that the Ederson deal is closed or done.”

READ NEXT: The 10 greatest Premier League final days includes Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs bottlings